Here’s when Costco is kicking off Black Friday

Costco will kick off Black Friday sales at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 23.

While Costco warehouses are closed on Thanksgiving, the retailer is also offering a single day of online-only sales on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco‘s in-store Black Friday deals will last from November 23 to November 26.

Costco’s Black Friday hours for 2018 have finally been revealed.

The retailer will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Black Friday, according to Costco’s Black Friday 2018 ad posted by BestBlackFriday.com. Typically, Costco locations open at 10 a.m (or 9:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings). Closing times – typically 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends – will remain the same.

Costco’s Black Friday in-store sales kick off on November 23 and will continue as supplies last through November 26.

As usual, Costco will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, this year, the chain is rolling out online-only sales on Thanksgiving.

The one-day online-only sales reflect the growing trend of people shopping online on Thanksgiving Day. In 2017, customers spent $2.87 billion shopping online on Thanksgiving Day, according to Adobe Analytics. For comparison, shoppers spent $1.3 billion in 2016.

Online-only Thanksgiving Day deals at Costco include $1,300 off the LG 22 Cu Ft Counter-Depth 4-Door InstaView Refrigerator, $70 off 9.7-inch 32GB Apple iPads, and $100 off HP 14-inch 1080p Chromebooks.

Black Friday sales at Costco include everything from $25 off USDA Prime Beef Loin to $1,000 off Aquaterra Spas Adriana 21-Jet, 4-Person Spa. For Costco’s full Black Friday ad, check out BestBlackFriday.com.

