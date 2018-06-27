Costco has another type of store that stocks almost completely different products, and some say it’s even better than a regular Costco

caption Costco Business Centers take bulk shopping to the next level. source Yelp/Wal S.

Costco Business Center is a chain of Costco stores that cater to small businesses.

There are only 17 Costco Business Centers in the country, and nearly 70% of what these stores carry can’t be found in a traditional Costco.

But many Costco members say that the business centers are even better than a traditional Costco.

Costco, the beloved one-stop-shop for all things bulk, has a different type of store that some shoppers like even more than a traditional Costco.

Costco Business Center, a branch of the warehouse giant that’s tailored to small businesses, is open to all paying Costco members. There are only 17 of them in the United States, and nearly 70% of the products they sell can’t be found in a traditional Costco, according to the Star Tribune.

“This is not your every day shopping Costco unless 40 lb. bags of potatoes are on your grocery list,” one shopper wrote in a Yelp review of a business center in Westminster, California.

The business centers typically don’t have gas stations, liquor stores, free samples, pharmacies, optical and hearing centers, photo services, clothes, toys and books, home goods, electronics, or jewelry.

However, some shoppers claim the business centers are even better than traditional Costco stores.

“Hear me out: no lines, not crowded at all, has everything a regular Costco would and more, they don’t bother you with the ridiculous ‘show your card as you enter the doors’ policy, and better service in general,” one customer wrote about the Costco Business Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. Another commented: “Costco has always been like my second home!!”

See what a typical Costco Business Center is like:

There are only 17 Costco Business Centers in the United States.

source Yelp/Ralph L.

The hours differ slightly from a normal Costco, which opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday through Friday and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

source Yelp/Jodie T.

Even though the business centers don’t have free samples, many of them still have a traditional Costco food court.

source Yelp/James F.

The inside looks almost identical to a traditional Costco store, but it’s a little more orderly. The business centers ditch the “treasure hunt” to create a more efficient shopping experience for small business owners.

source Yelp/Susan M.

Costco is known for selling everything in bulk, but the business center takes it to the next level. One reviewer wrote, “20 pounds of spaghetti noodles? 5 pounds of pepper? Check and check.”

source Yelp/Wal S.

Source: Yelp

At the Costco Business Center, you can also find 40-pound bags of potatoes …

source Yelp/Fred T.

… five-pound bags of marshmallows …

source Yelp/Fred T.

… and 32-pound tubs of yogurt.

source Yelp/Fred T.

The candy aisle sells enough candy and chocolate to stock any convenience store or movie theater. You can buy giant boxes of Sour Patch Kids for just under $15.

source Yelp/Tay T.

Meat and dairy are also sold in massive quantities. Meat is stored in a separate freezer room.

source Yelp/Alice C.

Costco even provides jackets to wear in the freezer room for shoppers who live in warm climates.

source Yelp/Blake A.

Costco Business Center sells a lot more than just food, like these giant neon signs for restaurants and bars, for instance.

source Yelp/A.L.

It also carries industrial-size kitchen mixers …

source Yelp/Dan R.

… industrial sinks …

source Yelp/Helen T.

… deep fryers …

source Yelp/James F.

… and refrigerators like what you might find at a convenience store.

source Yelp/StarFruitNinja

And if at the end of the day you buy too much to take home, you can have your order delivered by the truckload.