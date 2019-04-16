8 of the best car accessories you can buy at Costco

caption A Costco truck makes a delivery to a Costco store in Carlsbad, California. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Costco has a robust selection of accessories for cars, trucks, and other vehicles.

Many car accessories like bike racks, dash cams, and waxing kits are actually cheaper at Costco than at other stores.

We compiled eight of the best car accessories you can find at Costco.

Costco may be known for bulk pricing on paper towels, pasta sauce, cleaning spray, and other household staples, but the retailer has a robust selection of automotive products as well.

From tires to trailers, cleaning supplies to cargo racks, you can find a wide array of great car, truck, trailer, and other automotive accessories at Costco.

In fact, many of the car accessories at Costco sell cheaper than they do at other competitors.

You’ll have to do the math to determine if it’s worth it to buy a Costco membership – the cheapest one is $60 a year – or if you’re better off paying a slight markup for the car accessories on the store’s website.

Either way, you might be surprised by some of the car products Costco has to offer.

Here are eight of the best car accessories you can buy at Costco.

Tires

Costco makes it easy to select the perfect tires for your car and to buy them online at excellent pricing.

By entering the year, make, and model of your car, you are then prompted to select the type of tire you want (such as sport, snow, or basic). Then you get a list of options at varied price point from different brands. The only catch is that you have to pick them up at a physical Costco store, but they will ship to the location for free.

Bike racks

Costco offers almost half a dozen different bike racks online, including hardware suitable for a vehicle with a built-in tail hitch, for use on roof racks, and for affixing to the trunk of a standard sedan.

The store also offers kayak and surf or paddleboard rack systems in case you want to bring along other recreational hardware.

Waxing kits

You can get a showroom shine on the (relative) cheap when you buy a car waxing kit from Costco, ideally used after a DIY car wash system it also offers, the Unger Professional Rinse ‘n’ Go Spotless Car Wash System, which hooks up to an ordinary garden hose.

Seat covers

Costco offers multiple different seat covers for captain’s chair style seating. It has neoprene covers with colorfully striped racing-inspired designs, soft and warm genuine sheepskin covers, and even a tactical seat cover that works with a MOLLE gear storage system allowing for custom arrangement of pouches, packs, and holsters on the back of a seat. The store also offers professional installation of permanent seating upholstery.

Enhanced lighting

Perfect for off-road travel, lighting a worksite (or campsite) at night, or for use in adverse driving conditions, Costco offers several aftermarket exterior lighting options that tie into your vehicle’s power system and project thousands of lumens out into the night. Many can also be used on ATVs or even on boats.

Trailer backup camera

Driving in reverse while you have a trailer connected to your vehicle is notoriously hard and can be quite dangerous, primarily due to the lack of vision.

Costco sells a Backup Camera System for Trailers that quickly connects to almost any trailer and offers a clear view behind the trailer. It even has a microphone so you can listen for called out instructions (or shouts of alarm).

Custom floor mats

Aftermarket floor mats rarely fit the space in a vehicle properly, allowing dirt, water, and other substances to reach the flooring and requiring periodic deep cleaning. With trim-to-fit auto floor mats you can create a perfect fit for the floors of your car, truck, or SUV, ensuring the vehicle stays cleaner for longer.

Dash cams

Dash cams can help settle insurance claims, keep taxi or livery drivers safe by monitoring passengers, and capture amusing anecdotes seen along the way. Costco offers a number of dashboard cameras, including an option that costs less than $50, so even if your camera never helps you prove your innocence in a fender bender, it will be worth having just in case.