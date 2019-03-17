Inside the career of Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, who’s worked with the warehouse club almost since its birth

Costco CEO Craig Jelinek has been with the warehouse chain since almost the beginning.

The first-ever club bearing the name Costco opened in 1983. Price Club, the company that it eventually merged with, opened in 1976. Jelinek joined Costco in 1984, just months after the first Costco opened. But even then, the longtime retail executive had decades of experience under his belt.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported that, as of 2018, Jelinek’s annual base salary was $800,000, while he also earned a $97,000 bonus, around $6.3 million in stock awards, and $214,000 in pension, retirement contributions, life insurance, and company car use.

Here’s a look inside Jelinek’s career: