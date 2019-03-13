More than 2,000 new stores are opening in 2019 as Dollar General, TJ Maxx, and Aldi defy the retail apocalypse

Dollar General, Aldi, TJ Maxx, Costco, and Walmart are among more than a dozen retailers that are planning to open new stores in 2019.

Overall, retailers plan to open more than 2,000 new stores this year, according to a Business Insider analysis.

This compares to the 5,300 stores that retailers are planning to close this year.

The US retail industry is undergoing a period of massive upheaval that has led to record-high rates of bankruptcies and store closures over the last several years.

Amid these losses, some retailers are thriving and continue to pursue physical growth strategies, with at least one – Dollar General – planning to add nearly 1,000 stores this year.

Many of the retailers that are opening new stores in 2019 are discounters, including Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Aldi, and TJ Maxx.

Other companies adding stores this year include Target, Walmart, Costco, and Whole Foods. Some, like Kohl’s and Abercrombie & Fitch, plan to close about as many new stores as they are opening.

Here’s the full list of companies opening stores.

Dollar General: 975 stores

Dollar General has more than 15,200 stores in 44 states, and it plans to open another 975 new stores in fiscal 2019. The company will also remodel 1,000 stores and relocate 100 stores.

Dollar Tree: 350 stores

Dollar Tree plans to open 350 new Dollar Tree stores and convert 200 Family Dollar stores into Dollar Tree stores.

Family Dollar: 200 stores

Dollar Tree plans to close about 390 Family Dollar stores and open 200 new locations.

Aldi: 130

Aldi plans to open more than 130 new stores this year and remodel 235 stores. By the end of 2019, the grocery chain will have nearly 2,000 stores in the US.

Ulta: 80 stores

Ulta has opened about 100 new stores annually for the past several years, and it now has more than 1,100 stores in the US. The company said in December that it would slow store growth to 80 new openings in 2019, followed by 75 new stores in 2020 and 70 new stores in 2021.

HomeGoods: 65 stores

HomeGoods, which is owned by TJ Maxx, will open 65 new stores in the US this year. The new openings will bring HomeGoods’ total store count to more than 800 locations.

TJ Maxx and Marshalls: 60 stores

TJ Maxx plans to add 60 TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores in the US and another 80 new stores in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The new store openings will bring TJ Maxx’s total store count to more than 4,500 locations.

Abercrombie & Fitch: 40 stores

Abercrombie & Fitch said in March that it plans to close up to 40 stores this year. The company also plans to open 40 new stores, including 20 Hollister stores, 15 Abercrombie Kids stores, and five Abercrombie stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 30 stores

Sprouts will open about 30 new stores in 2019. New locations include Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Herndon, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; Los Angeles, California; Marlton, New Jersey; and Mesa, Arizona.

Target: 23 stores

Target has announced 23 new store openings this year, located in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Kentucky, and New York.

Costco: 20 stores

Costco will open 20 new stores in 2019.

Dry Goods: 19 stores

The fashion retailer Dry Goods, which is owned by the department-store chain Von Maur, is planning to open 19 new stores this year. The new openings will bring its total store count to 58 locations.

HomeSense: 15 stores

TJ Maxx opened its first HomeSense stores in 2017 and said it plans to eventually open about 400 locations. The stores are similar to HomeGoods, which is also owned by TJ Maxx, but carry a wider selection of furniture than HomeGoods stores. The new openings will bring HomeSense’s total store count to 31 locations.

Walmart: fewer than 10 stores

Walmart said it expects to open fewer than 10 stores in fiscal 2020.

Sierra Trading Post: 10 stores

TJ Maxx plans to open 10 Sierra Trading Post stores in 2019, bringing its total store count to 45 locations. Sierra Trading Post sells outdoor recreation and fitness gear and apparel.

Nordstrom: 7 stores

Nordstrom is opening seven stores in 2019, including two full-line department stores and five Nordstrom Rack stores. The full-line stores are opening in Manhattan and Norwalk, Connecticut. The Nordstrom Rack stores are opening in Porter Ranch and El Segundo, California; Westminster, Colorado; Baltimore, Maryland; and Staten Island, New York.

Kohl’s: 4 stores

Kohl’s is closing four stores in 2019 and opening four small-format stores.

The small-format stores are about 35,000 square feet and have 60% less space and 60% less inventory than a standard Kohl’s store.

Wegmans: 3 stores

Wegmans is opening three stores in 2019, in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brooklyn, New York.

Whole Foods: 2 stores

Amazon-owned Whole Foods is planning to open at least two new stores this year, located in Atlanta and Commack, New York.