Costco is no longer limiting the number of members allowed per card in most of its US stores

Costco is no longer limiting the number of members per card allowed to shop in its stores.

The warehouse chain previously allowed members to bring only one guest with them to stores.

Stores in Kentucky and Puerto Rico warehouses will not allow more than one person per membership card to enter stores.

As US states begin the process of reverting back to life as usual, Costco is easing restrictions in most of its warehouses across the US.

The chain previously implemented a variety of safety measures to ensure the safety of its customers and workers. To help prevent against the spread of the coronavirus in stores, Costco cut store hours, rolled out dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and vulnerable, and restricted purchases and returns on high-demand items throughout March and April.

Effective since May 4, all US Costco stores have returned to regular operating hours, and all Costco shoppers are required to wear face coverings while in the store.

Following the announcement of the new face-covering policy, angry Costco shoppers voiced their frustrations on social media, some calling for a boycott of the warehouse chain. Others spoke out in support of the new policy.

Costco did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.