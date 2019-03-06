Here’s what Costco looked like when it first opened in 1983

caption Check out these vintage Costco photos. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Costco has existed in some form since 1976.

That’s because the modern-day company is the product of a 1993 merger between Costco and Price Club.

The first warehouse bearing the name Costco, however, opened in Seattle in 1983.

Costco provided Business Insider with historical photos of the chain’s inaugural warehouse.

Costco is a staple of the big box landscape. It’s been around for a while and managed to attract a devoted flock of members thanks to its low prices and bulk sizes.

But the wholesale retailer’s origin story is a bit complicated. You see, modern-day Costco is actually the result of a 1993 merger between Price Club and Costco. Price Club kicked off in 1976, and Costco followed suit seven years later.

Read more: 50 foods that Costco employees and members love

Costco provided Business Insider with a number of photos of the company’s first warehouse.

These images provide a glimpse into what making a Costco run would’ve looked like back when Ronald Reagan was in the White House and “Maniac” was topping the Billboard charts.

Jim Sinegal and Jeff Brotman first dreamed up the idea for Costco Wholesale in 1982. The late Brotman was an attorney, who was inspired to open a European-style wholesaler after taking a trip to France.

caption The first Costco in Seattle, Washington. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: “Service Management: The New Paradigm in Retailing”

Brotman told CNN in 2009 that he ended up cold-calling Sinegal, and the two hit it off.

caption Inside an early Costco. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: CNN

Sinegal was a retail executive who’d previously worked under businessman Sol Price at a warehouse club called Fedmart.

Source: “Service Management: The New Paradigm in Retailing”

Price had founded his own chain, Price Club, on July 12, 1976 in San Diego. Price Club exclusively offered memberships to small business owners.

caption A Price Club shopper walks the aisles in 1992. source Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Source: Costco

Sinegal and Brotman later told CNN that they planned to essentially “clone Price Club” when they launched the first-ever Costco in Seattle in 1983.

caption The first Costco in Seattle, Washington. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Costco

Years later, Price Club and Costco would merge to become the Costco we all know and love today.

caption A Price Club employee gets to work in 1992. source Keith Beaty/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Source: Microsoft

But the first warehouse bearing the Costco name kicked off their grand opening with a business show on September 15, 1983.

caption A flyer announcing the opening of the first ever Costco. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Back when it first opened its doors, Costco offered business owners memberships for a $25 annual fee.

caption The sign explaining different types of memberships at Costco in 1983. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Meanwhile, “Group Gold” Costco members could shell out $30 a year to gain access to the warehouse chain.

caption The membership desk at Costco in 1983. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Sinegal told the Motley Fool that the chain’s first 100,000 square foot warehouse was a “pretty simple facility” that lacked “many of the enhancements that we’ve added to the business since then.”

caption Inside an early Costco. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Motley Fool

In 2009, he also told CNN that the “crowds weren’t overwhelming” at first, but “business built up” gradually. Sinegal would go on to serve as Costco’s CEO from 1983 to his retirement in 2011.

caption Inside an early Costco warehouse. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: CNN

Costco’s low-priced, bulk-sized offerings ended up catching on with shoppers.

caption A member pushes a cart through a Costco warehouse. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: CNN

Less than a year after it was founded, Costco began to expand across the Pacific Northwest …

caption A crowd flocks to Costco in 1983. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Costco

… launching stores in Portland and Spokane in 1983.

caption A display of Costco’s phone products. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Costco

Sinegal explained the chain’s rapid expansion to the Los Angeles Times in 1985, saying, “We are working to get established in certain markets, to preempt those markets.”

caption Costco members shop in a warehouse. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: The Los Angeles Times

The emergence of Sam’s Club, Walmart’s answer to the influx of members-only warehouse clubs, also spurred further expansion.

Source: Sam’s Club

“When Walmart announced it was going into the discount warehouse business, we had to compete and grow quickly,” Brotman told CNN in 2009.

caption Members visit a Costco warehouse. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: CNN

“That’s why we expanded as fast as we did,” the Costco co-founder said.

caption Inside an early Costco warehouse. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: The Los Angeles Times

By the end of 1984, 200,000 Americans had become Costco members.

caption Shoppers flood a Costco in 1983. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Costco

That same year, The Associated Press dubbed both Price Club and Costco as “key players” in the wholesale retail game.

caption Merchandise in an early Costco. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Newspapers.com

Costco filed for an IPO on December 5, 1985, according to the company’s website. Price Club had already gone public back in 1980.

caption Crates in an early Costco. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Costco

Investopedia calculated that anyone who bought 100 shares of Costco — at $10 a pop — would have made $138,768 by December 1, 2018.

caption Longtime Costco executive Cynthia Glaser in 1983. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Investopedia

Just three years after opening its doors, Costco was a $1 billion company, Sinegal told CNN.

caption Costco members — and founder Jim Sinegal — near the checkout aisles. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: CNN

At that point, the chain boasted “17 locations, 1.3 million members, and 3,740 employees,” according to Costco’s website.

caption An early Costco warehouse. source Courtesy of Costco Wholesale

Source: Costco

Costco and Price Club would ultimately merge in 1993. Initially, the new company went by PriceCostco, only to ultimately switch to the name Costco Companies, Inc. in 1997.

caption A Costco member shops at a warehouse in 1991. source Douglas Burrows/Liaison/Getty Images

Source: Costco

A former employee who started at Price Club in 1984 and stayed with the company for 20 years told Business Insider that, initially after the merger, there was a slight divide between “red” Costco warehouses and “blue” Price Club warehouses.

caption A Costco employee in the 1990s poses with merchandise. source Douglas Burrows/Liaison/Getty Images

“When I was a corporate auditor for the company, the first thing the folks at the warehouse would ask me is, ‘Are you red or blue?'” he said.

caption A Costco member picks up groceries in the 1990s. source Clarence Williams/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

But he added that ultimately, employees got on the same page. “It wasn’t really a bad thing,” the former employee said. “Price Club had evolved into a different animal and Costco really took us back to bare bones.”

caption A Costco member peruses clothing in the 1990s. source Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Are you a current or former Costco employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.