caption Up in Canada, Costco warehouses feature poutine. source Yelp

Costco‘s food court menus tend to be fairly static in terms of offerings and pricing.

But the international retailer sometimes puts out dishes aligned with local tastes.

From Japanese bulgogi bakes to French ham-and-cheese croissants, here are menu items you can only order in certain Costco food courts around the world.

Costco food courts don’t have perfectly static menus.

Sure, you’ll have a general sense of what’s up for grabs when you head into most warehouses around the world.

But Costco currently operates 770 warehouses across the globe, according to the company’s latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The majority of those warehouses are based in the United States, but the company also has a presence in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Spain, Iceland, and France.

Those warehouses’ food courts are catering to an awful lot of hungry shoppers. And in some cases, Costco has opted to adjust its menu to suit local tastes and customers. The February 2019 edition of the Costco Connection breaks down the warehouse chain’s exclusively international fare.

Here are some dishes that you can only find in certain Costco food courts around the world:

France’s single Costco warehouse features a food court that sells croissant sandwiches topped with ham, cheese, and mustard.

caption Croissant sandwiches at a Costco in the United States. These are not from the Parisian food court. source Yelp

France’s Costco also features chicken tenders and fries.

caption Chicken tenders at Costco. source Yelp

Canadian Costcos boast fresh poutine, a dish from up north that features French fries drizzled with gravy and cheese curds.

caption Poutine at Costco. source GoToVan/Flickr

You can pick up a meat pie at Australia’s 10 Costco warehouses.

source Stanley C. / Yelp

Costco operates 26 warehouses in Japan and 13 locations in Taiwan, where the food courts serve up spicy Korean bulgogi bakes instead of chicken bakes.

caption A bulgogi bake from Costco. source Ericsurf6/Youtube

Costco members in Taiwan can also pick up a cup of clam chowder …

source Mitzi W. / Yelp

… mango shaved ice …

source Lee S. / Yelp

… and pizza smothered in seafood or corn.

source Lucky C. / Yelp

Mexican Costco customers can enjoy a special type of pizza in the warehouse’s food court: pineapple-and-pork-topped pizza pastor.

source Jay W. / Yelp

Customers at Mexico’s Costcos can cool down with piña colada–flavored smoothies.

caption This piña colada is not from Costco. source Flickr/ruben i

Spain’s twin warehouses include bocadillo — Brie and cured ham on a baguette — in their food court menus.

Shoppers at the United Kingdom’s 28 warehouses can select jacket potatoes — or baked potatoes — from Costco’s food court menu.

source Nicola H. / Yelp

UK-based Costco members can dig into a meaty cottage pie at their local food courts.

source Justin C. / Yelp

South Korea’s 15 warehouses feature a dish of chicken teriyaki on the menu …

caption This chicken teriyaki is not from Costco. source Piyato/Shutterstock

… as well as a stir-fried rice meal called nasi goreng.

caption This nasi goreng is not from Costco. source Vee Satayamas/Flickr

