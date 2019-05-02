- source
- Yelp
- Costco‘s food court menus tend to be fairly static in terms of offerings and pricing.
- But the international retailer sometimes puts out dishes aligned with local tastes.
- From Japanese bulgogi bakes to French ham-and-cheese croissants, here are menu items you can only order in certain Costco food courts around the world.
Costco food courts don’t have perfectly static menus.
Sure, you’ll have a general sense of what’s up for grabs when you head into most warehouses around the world.
But Costco currently operates 770 warehouses across the globe, according to the company’s latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The majority of those warehouses are based in the United States, but the company also has a presence in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Spain, Iceland, and France.
Those warehouses’ food courts are catering to an awful lot of hungry shoppers. And in some cases, Costco has opted to adjust its menu to suit local tastes and customers. The February 2019 edition of the Costco Connection breaks down the warehouse chain’s exclusively international fare.
Here are some dishes that you can only find in certain Costco food courts around the world:
France's single Costco warehouse features a food court that sells croissant sandwiches topped with ham, cheese, and mustard.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Yelp
Source: Costco Connection
France's Costco also features chicken tenders and fries.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Yelp
Source: Costco Connection
Canadian Costcos boast fresh poutine, a dish from up north that features French fries drizzled with gravy and cheese curds.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- GoToVan/Flickr
Source: Costco Connection
You can pick up a meat pie at Australia’s 10 Costco warehouses.
- source
- Stanley C. / Yelp
Source: Costco Connection, Securities Exchange Commission
Costco operates 26 warehouses in Japan and 13 locations in Taiwan, where the food courts serve up spicy Korean bulgogi bakes instead of chicken bakes.

Source: Costco Connection, Securities Exchange Commission
- source
- Ericsurf6/Youtube
Source: Costco Connection, Securities Exchange Commission
Costco members in Taiwan can also pick up a cup of clam chowder …

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Mitzi W. / Yelp
Source: Costco Connection
… mango shaved ice …
- source
- Lee S. / Yelp
… and pizza smothered in seafood or corn.
- source
- Lucky C. / Yelp
Mexican Costco customers can enjoy a special type of pizza in the warehouse's food court: pineapple-and-pork-topped pizza pastor.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Jay W. / Yelp
Source: Costco Connection
Customers at Mexico's Costcos can cool down with piña colada–flavored smoothies.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Flickr/ruben i
Source: Costco Connection
Spain's twin warehouses include bocadillo — Brie and cured ham on a baguette — in their food court menus.

Source: Costco Connection
Source: Costco Connection
Shoppers at the United Kingdom's 28 warehouses can select jacket potatoes — or baked potatoes — from Costco's food court menu.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Nicola H. / Yelp
Source: Costco Connection
UK-based Costco members can dig into a meaty cottage pie at their local food courts.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Justin C. / Yelp
Source: Costco Connection
South Korea’s 15 warehouses feature a dish of chicken teriyaki on the menu …
- source
- Piyato/Shutterstock
Source: Costco Connection, Securities Exchange Commission
… as well as a stir-fried rice meal called nasi goreng.

Source: Costco Connection
- source
- Vee Satayamas/Flickr
Source: Costco Connection