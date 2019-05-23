The 11 best graduation gifts you can buy at Costco

caption Costco sells jewelry and watches. source ZikG / Shutterstock.com

Costco is a great place to buy all kinds of things you might need in your daily life.

That includes everything from bulk groceries to diamond rings and watches.

If you need to buy a gift for a high-school graduate, here are some of your best options at Costco.

Those who think of Costco as nothing more than a place to buy super-sized boxes of Oreos and Bagel Bites are sorely mistaken.

You can find just about everything at Costco, from diamond rings to designer clothing and even a rental car. So it’s no surprise that the mega-retailer is also an ideal place to buy a graduation gift – if you’re willing to pay the membership fee.

With high school graduation season upon us, now is the time to step up your gift-giving game and help all the soon-to-be grads in your life start their next chapter on the right foot.

Here’s a look at 11 of the best high school graduation gifts you can buy at Costco:

Ninja Professional 1000 Watt Blender, $69.99

source Costco

It’s not quite as powerful as the Vitamix or Breville’s Super Q, but for the price, you can’t beat the Ninja. It’s the perfect gift for any graduate who fears putting on the “Freshman 15” or for anyone who’s simply trying to eat healthier.

De’Longhi Magnifica XS Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine with Manual Cappuccino System, $499.99

source Costco

Whether the graduate in question is a coffee novice or a total coffee snob, they’ll appreciate this De’Longhi model, which comes with everything to make the perfect espresso, latté, or cappuccino. There’s even an integrated grinder for ultimate freshness and the ability to adjust temperature and coffee strength. This gift will surely make getting up early – and staying up late – to study a lot more appealing.

Watches, prices vary

source Costco

From Raymond Weil to Hugo Boss to Lacoste, Costco has a solid watch selection to suit a variety of budgets and styles. It’s a tried-and-true gift, but for those who think that classic watches are antiquated, Costco has a selection of tech watches as well.

Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera 2 Lens Bundle, $1,099.99

source Costco

The latest camera phones are inarguably fantastic, but for milestones like graduations, having a top-notch real camera can make all the difference when it comes to the quality of photos you’ll cherish forever. This Canon model comes with a killer lens that your beloved graduate will appreciate for years to come. Plus, it’s particularly great for action shots.

iRobot Roomba e6 6198 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $399.99

source Costco

Whether the graduate you’re shopping for will be living in a dorm or their own apartment, they’ll appreciate the iRobot Roomba. We adults know all too well what these graduates venturing out on their own will soon find out: breadcrumbs and dust rear their ugly heads very, very quickly.

Travel, prices vary

source Costco Travel

Experiences often transcend material goods. To that end, even loyal shoppers might not realize that Costco offers a seemingly never ending list of travel options. Depending on the situation, you can treat the graduate to a solo trip, a trip with a friend or significant other, or a trip for the whole family to celebrate the special occasion.

Samsonite Epsilon NXT 2-piece Softside Set, $119.99

source Costco

If a trip isn’t in the budget, luggage is a great buy, especially if the graduate has plans to study abroad. This Samsonite set is water-resistant, and it has interior and exterior pockets, compression traps, and more to mitigate headaches involved with packing and traveling.

Cash cards, $25 and up

source Costco

It might seem impersonal to slip cash or cash cards into a graduation card, but for many graduates – especially those who will be taking on massive amounts of debt – it’s what they need most. Costco offers cash cards starting at $25.

Photo Frame Wood Jewelry Box, $79.99

source Costco

You get brownie points for actually filling this photo frame with images, which you can also do at Costco via the store’s photo services. While digital frames with Wi-Fi, social media, and Alexa integration are great, there’s an emotional component tied to tangible photos.

Besides adding in images to the jewelry box cover you can, of course, also surprise the graduate with a piece of jewelry inside.

David’s Cookies Chocolate Corruption Cake, $49.99

source Costco

If there’s one universal language, it’s sugar. To that end every graduate can appreciate this chocolate cake.

Nintendo Switch bundles and games, prices vary

source Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon

The consoles might change, but teens and adults will always love video games. The Nintendo Switch is pretty impressive, and Costco has a solid selection of games.