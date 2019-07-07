I ate everything at Costco’s food court, and this $1.50 classic is still the best item on the menu

caption I ate everything at Costco’s food court, and the hot dog is still its best item. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Costco’s food court isn’t what it once was.

Old favorites have come and gone. We said hello and goodbye to the BBQ brisket sandwich, and we laid the hand-dipped ice cream and Polish sausage to rest.

In their place, newcomers have arrived, armed with trendy new flavors like acai and “real fruit.” But despite the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, the hot dog – the crown prince of Costco’s food court – has remained steadfast and dependable, even since the untimely death of its beloved sibling, the Polish sausage.

Costco’s hot dog is still the most reliably delicious, filling, and affordable option at Costco’s food court. For only $1.50, the same price it’s been for years, you get half a pound of meat and bun as well as a fountain drink.

Unlike the “very berry smoothie,” whose recipe recently transmogrified the drink into the chunky, less tasty “fruit smoothie,” the hot dog tastes exactly the same as always, at least within my lifetime.

That is very much a good thing.

The sausage is about the length of my forearm, and it’s meaty with a lightly charred outside and bursting with juices on the inside. The steamed speckled bun is pillowy soft yet supportive, and its faintly sweet flavor is a perfect foil to the sausage.

Together, they’re a perfect couple, and one that can handle any amount of add-ons, be it mustard, relish, onions, or even ketchup.

I’m craving one right now.