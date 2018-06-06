9 items you should always buy from Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand

caption Kirkland Signature provides quality products that meet or beat name-brand competition. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Costco‘s Kirkland Signature brand has a well-earned reputation for quality products that meet or beat name-brand competition.

While buying in bulk certainly costs more upon purchase, you can save money in the long run by stocking up on non-perishable goods.

Kirkland Signature wine, golf balls, coconut water, diapers, and bagged nuts are some of the best deals you can find from Costco’s in-store brand.

Here are nine Kirkland Signature products from Costco that are worth every penny.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature (KS) brand has a reputation for high quality at often unbeatable prices, which has inspired a cult-like following among Costco members.

Even among the venerable Kirkland line, however, not all products are created equal.

From wine and vodka to golf balls and diapers, here are nine Kirkland Signature products that are surefire winners in the quality-to-price ratio. They’re worth spending a little extra on upfront for that big bulk discount.

1. Wine

Enjoy a variety of quality reds and whites.

You can get great wine at Costco, from everyday sippers to special-occasion bottles. All Costco wine is only marked upbetween 10 and 14%, compared to 25 to 45% at other liquor retailers, according to Fox News.

That means good bargains for just about any label, but their Kirkland Signature brand wines, many of which are made byreputable wineries and white-labeled for Costco, are particularly affordable.

2. Vodka

KS vodka shares a water source with Grey Goose, though it costs much less.

In my experience, Kirkland Signature liquor can be a little hit or miss, but one line that consistently scores top marks is KS vodka.

One popular theory alleges that Kirkland’s vodka is actually Grey Goose, though the more mundane reality is that the twosimply share a water source, the Gensac Springs in the Cognac region of France.

Regardless, KS Vodka hasoutperformed Grey Goosein more than one blind taste test, and it costs half as much as Grey Goose.

3. Diapers

Bulk diapers are a must for families looking to save.

If you’ve got a newborn, Costco is a budget blessing. Their bulk diapers receivehigh marksfrom parents and family publications alike and cost as little as$0.16 per diaper(and that’s online, whereCostcooften charges slightly higher prices than in-store).

The average newborn will need around 2,700 disposable diapers in their first year, at an average cost of $0.20 per diaper,according to Investopedia. In other words, that $108 savings (figuring a $0.04 difference per diaper) should pay for Costco’s$60 Gold Star membershipitself.

4. Coconut water

It's organic, too!

If you like to keep coconut water in the fridge – to drink after workouts, for general hydration, or after a night of partying – then KS’ line of organic coconut water is a delicious way to keep your shelves stocked.

5. Golf balls

Golfers have given their approval to KS golf balls.

Kirkland’s golf balls have been belovedsince they debuted in 2016, evenreceiving high marks from the golf press.

6. Nuts (cashews, almonds, walnuts)

KS offers bulk nut packages for less than $5 per pound.

Costco previously carried more name-brand nut products, but it dropped them when their prices rosetoo much for the company’s liking, according to Fox Business. Instead, Costco started to buy and package its own nuts.

Now, the KS line is a terrific bargain for tree nut lovers: KS’ almonds, for instance, cost less than$5 per poundonline, while CVS’ offerings are about$9 per pound.

7. Allergy medication

Never pay brand-name prices again for allergy meds.

Allergy medication isn’t cheap, and KS’ allergy products are a bargain across the board.

KS’ Aller-Tec, for instance, is just$15.49 online for 365 pills, compared to almost$40 for 70 tabletsfor name-brand Zyrtec. Even CVS’ private-label version of the drug is still$34.99 for 120 pills.

8. Coffee, coffee, coffee

Coffee-lovers will enjoy the taste and price of KS beans.

If you’ve got a three- or four-cup-a-day habit, coffee costs can add up. That makes Kirkland Signature’s quality-to-price ratio for specialty whole bean blends enormously appealing.

A pair of three-pound bags of premiumSumatran Whole Beancoffee will set you back $46 online, while the equivalent amount of Starbucks’ Sumatra Whole Bean wouldcost about $69at Walmart.

9. Olive Oil

KS brand olive oil is the real-deal.

In a world ofsham, overpriced olive oils, Kirkland manages a mean feat: An imported olive oil that actually passes the“extra virgin” test.

At $16.99 for a two-liter jug throughCostco’s website, you can dress salads and marinate meats in this stuff all summer long.