8 hidden perks you can get if you’re a Costco member

"You get 2% back on travel," one employee said. "Go to Hawaii. Make money."

A Costco membership’s primary benefit is access to the warehouse chain’s stores.

Business Insider reached out to 49 Costco employees to get their insight on some of Costco’s more subtle perks.

From Kirkland products to discounted vacations, here are a few surprising deals you can snag at Costco.

A Costco membership has its perks. Some, like its delicious and cheap food court, are pretty obvious. But others aren’t as well-publicized. Business Insider has spoken to 49 current and former Costco employees about some of the hidden benefits of the membership. Read more: Someone splashed out $400,000 on a diamond ring at Costco They discussed perks like cash-back offerings, the upside of the Kirkland brand, and a number of surprising products you can buy at Costco. Here’s what they had to say:

Costco’s in-store Kirkland brand boasts high-quality products

One of the most subtle perks of a Costco membership is the brand’s private label, Kirkland.

“Buy Kirkland – it’s cheaper and the same product as the name brand,” one Costco employee previously told Business Insider.

Costco often teams up with national brands to produce its Kirkland brand items while offering said items at a discount to members.

An executive membership at the warehouse will net you more savings

A standard membership at Costco is $60 a year. An executive membership will cost you double that, with an annual fee of $120. But if you plan on putting your membership to good use, the executive option might be a better deal. Five Costco employees told Business Insider that they recommended springing for the executive membership, as it offers a 2% reward of up to $1,000 on your purchases.

Costco will hook you up for your next pizza party …

Technically, Costco is one of the largest pizza chains in the US. And, while the warehouse club doesn’t do delivery, if you call in advance you can swing by and pick up your pies of choice.

… help you bury your dead …

Arranging a burial is a grim task, but Costco members may not realize that the warehouse chain has established itself in the funeral business.

Four Costco employees from Arizona, Illinois, Ohio, and Washington previously told Business Insider that caskets were the most “surprising” product sold at the warehouse store.

“They are cheap compared to other places,” one worker told Business Insider.

… buy a new car …

Need a car? Look into Costco’s auto program, which hooks you up with discounted vehicles from participating dealerships.

… take a vacation …

Costco’s travel site allows shoppers to peruse bargains on flights, hotels, and cruises. Executive members also get 2% cash back on all travel purchases.

“Come on,” said one employee who has worked at the chain for six years. “You get 2% back on travel. Go to Hawaii. Make money.”

… and provide you with everything you need for a kayaking trek

And once you’ve booked your trip, you can also skip a jaunt to the sporting goods store and get most of your outdoor gear at Costco itself.

A Costco employee in Princeton, New Jersey, singled out Costco’s kayaks as the chain’s most “unexpected” product.

The retail chain also sells paddle boards, inflatable sun decks, and pack rafts for the aquatically inclined.

Not to mention the warehouse stocks some serious bling for people looking to pop the question

Costco just recently made headlines for its sale of a $419,999.99 10-carat diamond ring.

That mega-expensive piece of bling was no fluke. Costco is known for stocking a few surprises in its jewelry section, a major perk for members on the hunt for flashy gems.