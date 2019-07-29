Costco’s new digital membership cards are making it easier for members to shop, but there’s a catch. They can’t be used for gas.

caption You can now use a digital version of your Costco membership card — but it has some limitations. source Shutterstock/dennizn

Costco rolled out digital membership cards on its mobile app last week, allowing shoppers to free up space in their wallets by scanning a QR code at stores.

However, the digital card can’t be used at Costco gas pumps, angering several consumers that took to Costco’s Instagram to air their grievances.

“The gas pumps aren’t currently set to read the Digital Membership Card, so your physical card will still be needed,” Costco said in a response to a comment on Instagram.

Costco finally rolled out digital membership cards, however they can’t be used toward one major piece of the business: gas.

The wholesaler took to Instagram last week to announce that digital memberships are now available to members on the Costco app. The new feature gives users the the ability to scan a QR code – rather than use a physical card at the store – on the latest version of the app on iPhone and Android mobile devices.

Despite the much-anticipated shift to a digital card model, it didn’t take long for Costco shoppers to point out its flaws – namely that the mobile card doesn’t work at gas pumps and can’t be integrated into Apple Wallet.

“Epic fail, could not get gas and attendant refused to honor it.. when will these companies learn that launching technology early always impacts their customer…,” Instagram user @the_shapery commented on the post.

Costco issued various responses to disgruntled commenters, directing them to the frequently asked questions page.

“The gas pumps aren’t currently set to read the Digital Membership Card, so your physical card will still be needed,” the company wrote on Instagram.

Costco has not returned Business Insider’s request for additional comment.

The incompatibility of the new digital card at the pump has become yet another limitation plaguing shoppers fueling up at Costco gas stations. For example, Costco stations currently do not accept cash and only take Visa credit cards. Additionally, they often have notoriously long lines and aren’t always easily accessible, depending on the region.

Also adding fuel to the fire is that while iPhone users are able to use Apple Pay in stores, they aren’t able to add the digital card to the Apple Wallet.

“At this time the digital membership card is only available within the Costco.com app,” Costco wrote in response to a frustrated commenter on its post. “However we appreciate your feedback and will be sure to forward your suggestions.”

