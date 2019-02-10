6 comically large items you can buy at Costco

caption Costco sells a giant bear that costs $289.99. source Mark Gunn/Flickr

Costco is known for offering discounts on items bought in bulk.

But in some cases, it takes size and portion to the extreme.

Here are some of its most comically large items.

We’ve put together a list of some of the warehouse store’s most comically large items:

93″ Plush Bear, $289.99

source Costco

The nearly eight-foot bear, which launched in stores in 2014, is so popular that it has its own meme-filled Facebook and Instagram fan pages, as well as its own Wikipedia entry. It’s also appeared on TV several times, including on episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

There are more than 17,000 posts on Instagram under the hashtag #CostcoBear.

7-pound tub of Nutella, $21.99

source Costco

This giant tub of Nutella is bigger than the average newborn baby.

Weighing in at 6.6 pounds and costing nearly $22, it’s also a steal. As Business Insider recently reported, it would be hard to find a better deal on the spread anywhere else. It costs just $3.33 per pound of the spread.

27-pound tub of mac and cheese, $89.99

source Ebay

This nearly 27-pound tub costs $89.99, contains 180 servings, and lasts for 20 years.

The pasta and cheese ingredients are packaged separately in pouches with oxygen absorbers to ensure they last longer. Despite its long shelf life, customers say it tastes delicious.

“Honestly, I was expecting something that tasted horrible. I was surprised to find out that it was very good,” one reviewer wrote on Costco’s website.

Emergency food kits, $4,699-$5,999

source Costco

Costco won't let you down in an emergency. Its emergency food kits, which cost between $4,699 and $5,999, are designed to feed a family of four for up to a year. The kits include a mix of grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins, and dairy and last for up to 25 years. The more expensive version has 36,000 servings.

50-pound bag of corn

source Costco

This giant bag of corn is sold at Costco’s Business Center stores, which are targeted specifically at businesses, so the 50-pound bag makes more sense.

72-pound parmesan cheese wheel, $899.99

source Costco

This giant wheel of cheese is not for the faint-hearted.

“Be warned, this is a LOT of cheese!” one customer wrote on Costco’s website. “Transporting and storing it was not trivial.”

Another customer said: “Got this as a gift, what the heck am I supposed to do with all this cheese!?”

It weighs 73 pounds, which works out to about $12.50 per pound.