Costco is selling a 27-pound tub of mac and cheese that lasts 20 years

caption The mac and cheese is said to last 20 years. source Ebay

Costco is selling a giant tub of macaroni and cheese for $89.99.

The nearly 27-pound tub contains 180 servings and can last 20 years, Costco says.

Customers reviewing the tub on Costco’s website have said that despite its long shelf life, it tastes delicious.

Costco is selling a giant tub of macaroni and cheese and giving you 20 years to eat it.

The nearly 27-pound tub costs $89.99, contains 180 servings, and has a 20-year shelf life. It was out of stock on Costco’s website on Friday but available on Amazon.

The pasta and cheese ingredients are packaged separately in pouches with oxygen absorbers to ensure they last longer, Costco says. Customers reviewing the tub on Costco’s website have said that despite its long shelf life, it tastes delicious.

“Honestly, I was expecting something that tasted horrible. I was surprised to find out that it was very good,” one reviewer said.

Costco is known for offering deals and discounts on items bought in bulk. Some are more extreme than others, however. Earlier this month, Business Insider reported on another of Costco’s giant products: a 6.6-pound bucket of Nutella that it sells for $21.99.

Read more: Costco is selling a massive tub of Nutella that weighs almost 7 pounds for $22

It also sells emergency food kits designed to feed a family of four for up to a year. The kits cost $1,000 to $6,000 and include a mix of grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins, and dairy. Many of these items have a 25-year shelf life.