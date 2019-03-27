Costco is selling a massive bag of popcorn that is more than 2 feet tall

caption Costco sells this massive bag of popcorn. source Business Insider

Costco is selling massive bags of popcorn that are more than two feet tall and contain over a pound of popcorn.

Customers have to visit certain locations in California, Colorado, and Arizona to buy the huge bags of “Nearly Naked” popcorn.

Costco is known for its super-sized products, such as a giant cheese “cake” that weighs roughly 24 pounds, a 6.6-pound tub of Nutella, and its iconic eight-foot bear.

Costco is selling a massive bag of popcorn in certain stores.

Locations of the bulk retailer around the US sell various Popcornopolis popcorn and kettle corn products. However, only certain Costco locations in California, Colorado, and Arizona carry the super-sized bags of “Nearly Naked” popcorn, Delish reports.

According to Delish, the 22 oz. bag contains over 1.3 pounds of popcorn and is more than two feet tall.

Popcornopolis makes over 20 million pounds of popcorn in its Los Angeles factory. The company is known for creating creative flavors such as apple pie and unicorn popcorn.

Watch: How Popcornopolis makes 20 million pounds of popcorn every year

The super-sized bag of popcorn is far from the only massive product you can buy at Costco. The retailer also sells a giant cheese “cake” that weighs roughly 24 pounds, a 6.6 pound tub of Nutella, and its iconic, nearly eight-foot bear.