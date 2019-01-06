Costco is selling a massive tub of Nutella that weighs almost 7 pounds for $22

caption Costco’s massive bucket of Nutella. source Costco

Costco is selling a tub of Nutella that weighs in at nearly seven pounds.

The 6.6-pound Nutella bucket can be purchased in stores or online for $21.99.

It is hard to find a better deal on Nutella than this mega-tub of the beloved spread, with customers paying $3.33 per pound.

Costco is selling some super-sized Nutella.

The bulk retailer has a 6.6-pound tub of Nutella spread for $21.99, a deal spotted by BestProducts.com.

If you order online – where the bucket of hazelnut spread is available for purchase – you have to pay an extra $3 delivery fee. Costco doesn’t require a membership to shop online, but a membership is necessary to access two-day delivery.

Costco shoppers can also purchase two 33.5-ounce jars of Nutella for $13.99.

Costco is known for its low prices and sometimes surprising deals. Now, alongside wine, coffins, and engagement rings, you can pick up a massive Nutella bucket.