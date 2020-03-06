A shopper spent $600,000 on a diamond engagement ring at Costco

caption Costco has hundreds of pricey diamond rings on its site. source Reuters/STR New

A Costco shopper who splashed out $600,000 on a diamond engagement ring got a shoutout in the company’s latest earnings call on Thursday.

The news of this mega-purchase came almost a year after Costco said one of its shoppers spent $400,000 on a ring.

Costco is proving it has cracked the code for being a one-stop shop for all.

Costco’s chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, highlighted the big sale during the call on Thursday.

“During the second quarter, we successfully launched both our Japan e-commerce site in December and our Australia e-commerce site this past month in February. And not to be outdone, we recently sold another high-value large-carat diamond for a little over $600,000,” he said, adding, “if anyone is interested, please give me a call.”

At the time, Galanti didn’t provide any details on where or when the ring was purchased or exactly which ring it was.

There are 354 diamond rings listed on Costco’s online site, ranging from $250 up to $365,000 for a 7.45-carat diamond platinum solitaire ring.

These high-ticket items are casually displayed alongside bags of bulk food and consumer staples – evidence that Costco has cracked the code of being a one-stop shop for all.

The company, one of retail’s brightest spots, reported a 7.9% increase in same-store sales for its most recent quarter on Thursday.