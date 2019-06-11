Costco employees reveal how much they really make

From cashiers and cake decorators to forklift operators and pharmacy technicians, Costco employees have been earning decent wages for years.

Costco, a membership-only wholesale superstore with a “cult-like following” employs over 245,000 workers and is well-known for providing perks to members, along with benefits for its employees.

Previous reporting from Business Insider shows Costco has consistently raised its starting rate, which is well over the national minimum wage of $7.25. Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury reported a raise from $13 to $14 in 2018, and another increase to $15 per hour in March. This most recent change allows Costco to compete with Amazon, who raised its minimum to $15 per hour last fall.

To get a better idea of how much each type of employee in a Costco store makes, we looked at self-reported salaries for many roles on both PayScale and Glassdoor and ordered the positions from lowest to highest hourly pay. For some jobs, we only found data from one of the two sources.

Because the latest increase was implemented very recently, some positions’ salary averages we found may not reflect the new minimum just yet, as the self-reported data we looked at spans the last few years.

While most hourly positions align with recent years’ starting rates, some senior management roles – along with specialized positions such as pharmacy technicians – allow for some higher salaries (upwards of $25 per hour).

Keep reading for a look at employee salaries throughout a Costco Wholesale store:

Cart collectors say they earn averages of close to $12 per hour.

caption A cart collector pushes a group of carts back into a Costco store. source John Gress/Reuters

PayScale reported salaries averaged close to $12 an hour for cart collectors; Costco’s new minimum wage mandates that these employees now earn at least $15 an hour.

Glassdoor average base pay: N/A

PayScale average hourly rate: $11.94

Gas station attendants say they are paid an average of $13 an hour.

caption A Costco gas station. source Getty/Kevork Djansezian

Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury shows that Costco members gain access to cheaper gas. Attendants help run these gas stations at Costco locations. Glassdoor average base pay: N/A PayScale average hourly rate: $13.54

Stockers reported average hourly wages of $13 to $14.

caption Shelves full of merchandise at a Costco location. source a katz / Shutterstock.com

Stockers are responsible for arranging wholesale items on Costco’s many shelves. Positions include both day and night shifts to keep stores stocked at all times.

Glassdoor average base pay: $14

PayScale average hourly rate: $13.41

Most cashiers say they earn around $14 an hour.

caption Costco cashiers help check out customers. source Helen89/Shutterstock

Cashiers, also known as clerks, are usually paid Costco’s starting rate. Recently increased in March, the hourly minimum is now $15.

Glassdoor average base pay: $14

PayScale average hourly rate: $12.54

Front end assistants say they earn around $14 an hour.

caption A Costco employee checks a shopper’s receipt on her way out. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Front end assistants help check Costco membership cards and receipts upon customer entrance and exit.

Glassdoor average base pay: $14

PayScale average hourly rate: N/A

Meat wrappers at Costco say they earn around $14 an hour.

caption A Costco employee wraps and weighs meat at the deli counter. source Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Payscale data shows that deli clerks also earn around $14 an hour. Additionally, Glassdoor data shows that meat cutters are paid an average annual salary of $37,562. Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Courtney Leiva shows that several professional chefs opt to use Costco meat.

Glassdoor average base pay: $14

PayScale average hourly rate: $14.31

Bakers say they earn around $13 and $14 an hour.

Bakers are responsible for providing fresh products every day. Glassdoor data also featured reported annual salaries of over $37,000 for this position.

Glassdoor average base pay: $14

PayScale average hourly rate: $13.53

Cake decorators at Costco’s bakeries say they earn between $13 and $15 per hour.

caption A Costco cake. source Anoka County Library/Flickr

Cake decorators are responsible for personalizing orders for members.

Glassdoor average base pay: $15

PayScale average hourly rate: $13.13

Travel agents say they earn around the Costco minimum wage of $15.

caption Airplanes at a Seattle airport. source Reuters

Travel agents help Costco members book vacation packages, including cruise trip and theme parks options.

Glassdoor average base pay: $13 to $15

PayScale average hourly rate: $15.89

Photo lab technicians reported hourly wages of around $14 to $16.

caption Glasses arranged at a vision care center. source Shutterstock

The majority of posted averages for photo lab technicians were around Costco’s minimum wage – though some individual employees did list a higher hourly salary.

Glassdoor average base pay: $14

PayScale average hourly rate: $16.01

Tire technicians reported hourly wages of around $14 to $17.

caption Costco customers’ cars in a store parking lot. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tire technicians help install new tires on Costco members’ cars, one of the perks of the superstore’s lifetime maintenance service.

Glassdoor average base pay: $14 to $16

PayScale average hourly rate: $16.90

Pharmacy employees’ salaries range depending on position, but most technicians reported hourly wages between $15 and $23 an hour.

caption A Costco pharmacy. source Cassiohabib / Shutterstock.com

Glassdoor data also showed that pharmacy managers earn an average annual salary of $125,861 a year. Additionally, PayScale reported an average of $15.20 for pharmacy interns.

Glassdoor average base pay: $15 to $23

PayScale average hourly rate: $14.83 to $16.14

Wine stewards and stewardesses say they earn around $16 an hour.

caption A Costco liquor department. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wine stewards and stewardesses assist shoppers in Costco’s liquor department.

Glassdoor average base pay: N/A

PayScale average hourly rate: $16.01

Forklift drivers in Costco warehouses say they earn average salaries of up to $20 an hour.

caption A forklift driver helps move stock in a warehouse (Costco not pictured). source Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to Glassdoor reports, other warehouse workers at Costco make starting salaries of around $14 or $15 an hour.

Glassdoor average base pay: $15 to $20

PayScale average hourly rate: $15.28 to $16.80

Payroll clerks say they earn around $23 to $24 per hour on average.

caption A Costco employee scans an item in a customer’s cart. source Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Overseeing other employees’ salaries, a payroll clerk (or specialist) earns more than Costco’s minimum wage. While several payroll employees reported hourly wages (listed below), 24 workers reported annual salaries of around $42,000 to Glassdoor as well.

Glassdoor average base pay: $24

PayScale average hourly rate: $23.07

Truck drivers reported hourly wages of $18 to $27 an hour.

caption A Costco truck makes a delivery to a Costco store in Carlsbad, California. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Glassdoor data for truck drivers also listed annual salaries averaging over $66,000.

Glassdoor average base pay: $26 to $27

PayScale average hourly rate: $18.36

Audiologists reported hourly rates averaging $24 an hour.

caption An audiologist helps fit customers for hearing aids. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Audiologists help fit Costco members for hearing devices at the Hearing Aid Center.

Glassdoor average base pay: $70,378 per year

PayScale average hourly rate: $24.23

Supervisors earn around $20 to $26 an hour, a bit higher than entry-level employees.

Supervisors oversee many of the other Costco positions listed, including cashiers and stockers. Additionally, Glassdoor data shows that area managers earn an annual salary of around $70,000 while merchandising managers earn over $73,000.

Glassdoor average base pay: $26

PayScale average hourly rate: $20.80

Licensed opticians say they earn anywhere from $22 to $27 an hour.

Licensed opticians help fit Costco members for new prescription glasses. Glassdoor data also showed reported annual salaries averaging almost $52,000.

Glassdoor average base pay: $26 to $27

PayScale average hourly rate: $22.36

