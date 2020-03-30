A Manhattan Costco store is open after 2 employees tested positive for the coronavirus

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Two employees in a Manhattan Costco store have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to an internal email seen posted for employees in the store and viewed by Business Insider, the store did not announce plans for a closure following the discovery.

Business Insider could not confirm whether the store closed for deep cleaning following the discovery that the employees had tested positive.

Costco did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

A Manhattan Costco warehouse is open after two Costco employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to an internal email posted in the store for employees and viewed by Business Insider, two employees from the front end and bakery departments have tested positive. They were last at work on March 16 and March 18, respectively.

The letter was posted in the store as of Saturday, according to an employee who asked to remain anonymous.

The company outlined its response to the discovery in the email, which included contacting and looking to the local health department for guidance, implementing additional cleaning and sanitizing efforts, and communicating with coworkers who were in close proximity with the infected individuals.

“We and the entire Costco management team are prepared to help support employees during these serious and evolving times,” the letter read.

The letter made no mention of plans to shut the store and advised employees to stay home if they felt sick. Business Insider could not confirm whether the store closed for deep cleaning following the discovery that the employees had tested positive.

Business Insider previously spoke to seven employees in Costco stores in Texas, Illinois, Utah, Washington, Idaho, and on the East Coast, who described a frantic workplace amid the coronavirus outbreak. At least three employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at Costco’s corporate offices in Issaquah, Washington, and other cases have been reported at stores across the country.

