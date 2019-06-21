From a Muhammad Ali-signed boxing robe to a 50-pound bear statue, here are 10 items you can only get in non-US Costco stores

caption A Costco location in Mexico, just outside of Mexico City. source Dominic Bracco II/Getty Images

Costco is a global retail powerhouse, with stores and members all over the world.

No matter the location, Costco is famous for offering a vast selection of items in bulk quantities. Some of them – like caskets – are more outrageous than others.

Certain items, like a boxing robe signed by Muhammad Ali, are only available outside the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From coffins to engagement rings, Costco usually has you covered. Costco currently operates 770 warehouses around the globe, and outside the US, its stores vary in their merchandise. With stores in countries including Taiwan, Japan, and the UK, Costco gives customers outside the US a chance to purchase merchandise unique to their location.

Read more: 7 unexpected things you can buy at Costco

For example, in the UK Costco sells a robe signed by boxing champion Muhammad Ali. Costco stores in Canada sell things like maple syrup candies.

Here’s a look at 10 items you can only find in Costco stores outside the US:

In Canada Costco sells a luxury edition of Monopoly for about 200 Canadian dollars. The game comes with plated die-cast pieces and wood cabinets to store tokens and play money.

source Costco

Source: Costco

It also sells a maple-leaf-engraved silver coin in a case for about 40 Canadian dollars …

source Costco

Source: Costco

… as well as two packs of maple leaf syrup candies — made from real maple syrup — for the same price.

source Costco

Source: Costco

Costco stores in Mexico offer a plane-shaped seesaw for kids. The outdoor toy goes for about 6,999 Mexican pesos.

source Costco

Source: Costco

Costco members in South Korea can buy a foldable treadmill for 849,000 won …

source Costco

Source: Costco

… as well as a figure of a sitting bear to liven up your garden. This figure weighs about 50 pounds and goes for 799,000 won.

source Costco

Source: Costco

In the UK Costco sells an Everlast boxing robe signed by boxing champion Muhammad Ali for 2,399.89 pounds.

source Costco

Source: Costco

It also has a 1958 European football shirt signed by 33 former Manchester United players.

caption It goes for £1,999.99. source Costco

Source: Costco

Taiwan’s Costco sells a flare light to attach to your car in case of emergencies. It costs 749 Taiwanese dollars.

source Costco

Source: Costco

It also offers a set of Hello Kitty duvet cover and sheets. They cost 3,799 Taiwanese dollars.

source Costco

Source: Costco