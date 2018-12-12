Costco has stopped selling its Kirkland Signature Light beer, which one customer said tasted like ‘a urine-soaked diaper’

caption Randy Colpek’s viral Kirkland Signature Light Beer “commercial.” source YouTube/Randy Colpek

Costco stores have stopped selling its Kirkland Signature Light Beer, which cost less than $0.50 a can.

The beer had mixed reviews from customers. While some praised it for its low cost, others said it tasted like “urine.”

A spokesperson for Costco did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Costco has apparently stopped selling one of its private-label beers, which some customers said tasted like “urine.”

The Takeout reported on Wednesday that Costco’s Kirkland Signature Light Beer has been pulled from store shelves nationwide.

A spokesperson for Costco did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. However, three Costco locations along the East Coast confirmed to Business Insider that the beer is no longer being stocked in their stores. One sales assistant from the Edison location in New Jersey said the beer was pulled back in August.

The two other locations, in New York and Washington, DC, said they did not know whether they would be getting the beer back in stock.

“While perusing my Costco’s beer and wine aisle, I saw the usual suspects – the Kirkland Signature Craft Brewed mixed pack, margarita mix by the gallon-but one mainstay was missing. The staple Kirkland Signature Light beer, sold in 48 packs, was nowhere to be found,” Kate Bernot, associate editor at The Takeout, wrote on Wednesday.

“I asked an assistant manager at my Costco about it, and he told me the beer had been discontinued nationwide. ‘They’re not making it anymore,’ he told me. Nowhere? ‘Nowhere,'” she wrote.

The beer had become a popular choice for some customers who were happy paying $22 for a 48 pack, which works out as less than $0.50 per can.

Earlier this year, a video of a California man making a commercial for the beer in his backyard went viral.

Carpenter Randy Colpek was filmed breaking through a wall of Costco’s Kirkland Signature Light beer, while shouting out a series of slogans such as: “Kirkland Light: it’s got 30% less calories, so you can drink double the amount.”

But for all its fans, it also drew in a lot of criticism.

Customer reviews on RateBeer complain about the light beer’s taste. One reviewer went as far as to say it smells like “a urine-soaked diaper sitting on a piping-hot radiator.” RateBeer users gave the beer a score of 1.97 out of 5, while BeerAdvocate reviewers gave it a 2.51 out of 5.

Costco’s low-cost private-label Kirkland brand has become a massive hit for the company since launching in 1995. These goods now make up about 20% of the products offered in the warehouse store. Shoppers can find Kirkland products in virtually any category from groceries to household products and clothing.