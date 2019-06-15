11 summer essential items to buy from Costco

source Shutterstock/Trong Nguyen

Costco has several products that can get you through the summer, including camping equipment, barbecue grills, and pool floats.

Read on for 11 summer essentials you can find at Costco.

Summer means 4th of July BBQs, Labor Day celebrations, and countless picnics and tailgates.

None of that can come together seamlessly, however, if you’re not equipped with the essentials.

Luckily, you can stock up on pretty much everything you need to ensure summer fun at Costco. The mega-retailer offers several products that can get you through the summer, from barbecue grills to camping equipment to pool floats.

Camping equipment

Costco is one of the best places to go for camping equipment. Coleman’s 6-person Fast Pitch tent is as a particularly good buy. At around $120, this giant tent fits six people! It’s six feet high, blocks 90% of sunlight, is designed to reduce heat even if it’s filled to the max, and it’s relatively easy to set up.

Pool floats

source Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

It’s not a pool party without pool floats.

While Funboy has been taking over Instagram with its designers floats, there’s really no need to splurge when Costco has so many options that are as affordable as they are practical and fun.

The Bestway H2OGO Family Pool with Slide is a standout because it’s basically an oversized playpen that can be enjoyed by the whole family. It’s also sturdy and easy to drain.

That said, if you are looking to splurge, Costco does also sell Fun Boy and they do so with discounted prices.

Goggles

source Shutterstock/Red Tiger

Whether you’ll be at the beach or by a pool this summer, we don’t need to tell you how essential goggles are to protect your eyes.

Costco stocks a 3-pack from Speedo for just $16.99. They’re available in white or silver and are perfect for the outdoors because they’re finished with anti-fog and UV protection. They also have curved lenses for maximum visibility and they’re easy to adjust.

Sunscreen

source Shutterstock

While many people consider sunscreen a summer essential, it’s actually a year-round essential.

There is ongoing controversy when it comes to the ingredients of sunscreen, however, so this is one area where it’s worth splurging on a quality brand. The dermatologist-backed MDSolarSciences is one of the best brands on the market and Costco sells their sunscreens for considerably less than competitors like Sephora.

Swimwear

source Wathiq Khuzaie / Stringer / Getty Images

Costco has a solid swimwear selection – especially in-store – for men, women, and children. They’re a great place to look in particular if you’re after affordable finds, as many of their styles go for under $20.

Besides classic bathing suits, Costco also sells accessories like towels, rash guards, and cover-ups.

Grills

source Shutterstock/Sean Locke Photography

Nothing says summer quite like a barbecue, and Costco has a long list of grill options to take your backyard cooking up a few notches.

Whether you’re looking for a massive eight-burner grill, a more compact charcoal one, or an island-style setup, Costco has them all – and then some. The store also stocks all the accessories you can dream of, including cooking tools, trays, wood pellets, grill covers, steel propane cylinders, thermometers, and charcoal.

Groceries for barbecues and picnics

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Speaking of grilling, you can load up on all your summer barbecue and picnic needs at Costco. The mega-retailer has discounts on everything from meat and fish to condiments and chips.

While you can usually find the best prices on their in-house Kirkland brand products, Costco also offers major discounts on beloved brands like Stacy’s Pita Chips and Sheila G’s Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle.

Picnic/tailgate cooler

source Shutterstock/G-stock Studios

When you’re heading out for a picnic or tailgate you’ll be elated that you snagged the Igloo Sportsman 100-quart combo cooler. It comes with the full-sized cooler, a smaller soft cooler, a stainless steel water bottle and a five-pound ice block.

Dispenser cooler

source Igloo

Staying hydrated in the summer is critical. Igloo Seat Top with Cup Dispenser Cooler can hold 10 gallons of water, lemonade, or whatever else you’re hydrating with. It’s also designed with UV inhibitors to protect against sun damage and it maintains ice for over three and a half days at 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Outdoor kids toys

source Shutterstock/Mr. Suchat

From a water-powered rocket to a balance bike, Costco has a number of outdoor play options for kids. If you’re up for some raucous fun – and a bit of a mess – it even has a set of 420 water balloons (100 balloons can be filled in 60 seconds).

Gas

Bethany Hollars, a money saving expert at BrickSeek.com, told Business Insider that Costco remains the king of gas savings.

“Summer can bring on a lot of extra travel and you can save big by filling up at your local Costco where gas prices per gallon are often significantly cheaper than those of surrounding gas stations.”