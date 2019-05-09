9 incredible tech gadgets you can buy at Costco

caption Shoppers can find the Nintendo Switch at Costco. source Getty Images/Michael Kovac

Costco offers a wide selection of tech gadgets, from computer accessories to gaming consoles to home security systems.

Some of the unexpected tech products you can find in Costco’s aisle include the Nintendo Switch, a Nest video doorbell, and wireless earbuds.

We rounded up nine of the best gadgets you can snag at Costco.

If you have a Costco membership, odds are you already know about the plethora of goods you can buy at the wholesale club.

From engagement rings to Kirkland-brand toilet paper and everything in between, the warehouse chain is known for its bargain prices and incredibly generous return policy. Even for its major appliances and electronics, Costco offers returns within 90 days of purchase.

While most Costco shoppers have perused (or been distracted by) the aisles of gigantic televisions during their grocery trips, there are several other unexpected pieces of technology you can get in the store or online.

Here are nine tech gadgets currently available at Costco that are worth your money.

Nintendo Switch bundle

A new model of the Nintendo Switch may be rumored, but the original version is still as popular as ever, just over two years after its release.

Costco’s Nintendo Switch bundle comes with the console, a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, a Nintendo Switch GoPlay GripStand, a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Silicone Action Grip, and a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock.

CyberPower True Sine Wave uninterruptible power supply

Have you ever experienced the catastrophe of an unexpected power outage causing you to lose hours of work, or worse, damaging your hardware? Then this highly-rated uninterruptible power supply is definitely for you.

This UPS acts as an emergency backup system, working to keep your devices running during temporary power outages. While it won’t keep them running indefinitely, it does provide the user with long enough to save and close files and safely shut down electronics. This backup power supply and surge protector works for a variety of electronics, including desktop computers, home theater systems, gaming consoles, and routers.

Sonos Playbar bundle

Sonos is a leading name in speaker technology for a reason.

This wireless Sonos soundbar offers full-theater sound for your flat-screen television and wireless music streaming over WiFi. Costco offers a bundle deal for the Playbar, which includes a wall mount kit, optical cable, and optional ethernet cable.

Jabra Elite Active 65T true wireless earbuds

These in-ear wireless headphones were a major hit for Jabra when they were released in 2018 and were even said to be giving Apple’s AirPods a run for their money.

The Jabra Elite Active 65Ts have up to five hours of battery life on a single charge or up to 15 hours total using the pocket-sized charging case.

Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones

If you’re more interested in effective noise cancellation than minimalist earbuds, Costco also has a great deal on Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones. With as much as a 20-hour battery life per wireless charge, there’s a reason Bose is considered to have the best noise cancellation technology around.

Google Home Hub smart display

Ever feel like you could use a personal assistant? The Google Home Hub, with built-in Google assistant, is sure to come in handy.

With a 7-inch touchscreen, you can control the device by voice or by touch. You can add appointments to your calendar, voice-control compatible lights and electronics, and listen to music, among many other functions.

Costco offers two-pack bundle pricing on this popular voice assistant device.

Ubio Labs 10-watt Qi wireless charging pad

This set of two charging pads offers everything necessary to wirelessly charge any of your Qi-compatible phones quickly and efficiently. Each of the pads is capable of delivering up to 10-watt charging speeds for compatible Android phones an up to 7.5-watt fast charging for iPhones. Their slim, low-profile design makes them unobtrusive anywhere in your home.

Nest Hello video doorbell

Costco sells several Nest home products, including the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. The Google-owned company sells this product in a bundle with one year of a Nest Aware Subscription and a Google Mini included.

The Nest doorbell allows you to see who’s at your door from anywhere, talk to them remotely, and even view a 3-hour history to see what you might have missed.

Apple TV 4K 64GB

Costco also sells an assortment of the most popular Apple products currently on the market, including the new Apple TV 4K. The device allows you to watch movies and TV shows in 4K high definition resolution – and it’s Siri-capable, so you can use your voice to search for and play whatever you’re in the mood to see.