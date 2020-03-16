A viral rumor about Costco toilet paper being recalled is a hoax

By
Áine Cain, Business Insider US
-

The online falsehood comes about at a time where members are panic-buying essentials like toilet paper.

caption
The online falsehood comes about at a time where members are panic-buying essentials like toilet paper.
source
Chris Hondros / Staff / Getty Images
  • Costco has been the subject of false online rumors regarding a Kirkland toilet paper recall.
  • The internet hoax claims that the warehouse chain’s in-house brand has been somehow tainted by the coronavirus.
  • Fact-checking site Snopes debunked the outlandish claim.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

False rumors that Costco has recalled its in-house Kirkland brand toilet paper rolled across the internet over the weekend. Fact-checking site Snopes even took the time to debunk the hoax.

Costco did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Kirkland toilet paper is not listed on the warehouse chain website’s list of recalls.

According to Snopes, the hoax’s typical script involved a warning about toilet paper “contaminted [sic] with Coronavirus outbreak” and “containted [sic] due to the item being manufactred [sic] in China.”

It’s no surprise that Costco was singled out by this toilet-paper-related falsehood. The Washington-based retailer in particular has seen a major sales boost due to coronavirus-related spending.

And members have singled out the phenomenon of Costco toilet paper runs for discussion on Twitter:

This isn’t Costco’s first toilet-paper-related controversy of the outbreak, either. Earlier in March, members squabbled over bath tissue and other sanitary items in a California warehouse. But as consumers continue to panic buy necessities amid the pandemic, essentials like toilet paper will likely remain a point of focus in the retail world.