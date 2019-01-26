Costco, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and the 8 other stores with generic brands that customers trust the most

- source
- Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images
- Which grocery stores carry the most trustworthy generic brands?
- Signs.com recently ran a survey to discover which stores carry brands that shoppers consider both reasonably priced and well made.
- Costco ended up triumphing over its rivals, with Trader Joe’s and Kroger taking second and third place, respectively.
Generic brands offer shoppers an opportunity to rack up the savings without compromising on quality.
But which grocery chains carry the most reliable brands?
Online communications company Signs.com conducted a survey of 514 shoppers to find out. Participants were asked to rate the price and quality of a company’s generic brands out of five – with five representing the highest quality brands.
The survey didn’t factor in bulk prices.
When it comes to generic brands, Costco handily took the top spot. Check out which grocery chains carry generic brands that customers rely on:
11. Safeway
- source
- Aranami/Flickr
Price: 3.96
Quality: 3.47
Overall score: 3.72
10. Albertsons
- source
- Yelp
Price: 3.79
Quality: 3.67
Overall score: 3.73
9. Whole Foods
- source
- Business Insider/Mary Hanbury
Price: 3.54
Quality: 4.08
Overall score: 3.81
8. Food Lion
- source
- Virginia Retail/Flickr
Price: 4.06
Quality: 3.61
Overall score: 3.84
6 (tie). Target
- source
- Scott Olson / Getty Images
Price: 4.07
Quality: 3.8
Overall score: 3.94
6 (tie). Wegmans
- source
- Glassdoor
Price: 3.94
Quality: 3.94
Overall score: 3.94
5. Publix
- source
- Chelsea Greenwood/Business Insider
Price: 4.04
Quality: 3.91
Overall score: 3.98
4. Walmart
- source
- REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian
Price: 4.4
Quality: 3.61
Overall score: 4.01
3. Kroger
Price: 4.19
Quality: 3.91
Overall score: 4.05
2. Trader Joe’s
- source
- Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Price: 4.05
Quality: 4.18
Overall score: 4.12
1. Costco
- source
- Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Price: 4.36
Quality: 4.16
Overall score: 4.26