Costco, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and the 8 other stores with generic brands that customers trust the most

caption Costco members depend on Kirkland products. That includes Frank Fiorina (pictured), the husband of former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina. source Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Which grocery stores carry the most trustworthy generic brands?

Signs.com recently ran a survey to discover which stores carry brands that shoppers consider both reasonably priced and well made.

Costco ended up triumphing over its rivals, with Trader Joe’s and Kroger taking second and third place, respectively.

Generic brands offer shoppers an opportunity to rack up the savings without compromising on quality.

But which grocery chains carry the most reliable brands?

Online communications company Signs.com conducted a survey of 514 shoppers to find out. Participants were asked to rate the price and quality of a company’s generic brands out of five – with five representing the highest quality brands.

The survey didn’t factor in bulk prices.

When it comes to generic brands, Costco handily took the top spot. Check out which grocery chains carry generic brands that customers rely on:

11. Safeway

caption This supermarket chain carries Safeway Signature Brands. source Aranami/Flickr

Price: 3.96

Quality: 3.47

Overall score: 3.72

10. Albertsons

caption Albertsons carries its in-store line of O Organics. source Yelp

Price: 3.79

Quality: 3.67

Overall score: 3.73

9. Whole Foods

caption Whole Foods carries its 365 Everyday Value line, Whole Trade Products, and Engine 2 Plant-Strong items. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Price: 3.54

Quality: 4.08

Overall score: 3.81

8. Food Lion

caption My Essentials is one of Food Lion’s in-store brands. source Virginia Retail/Flickr

Price: 4.06

Quality: 3.61

Overall score: 3.84

6 (tie). Target

caption Market Pantry is Target’s main grocery brand. source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Price: 4.07

Quality: 3.8

Overall score: 3.94

6 (tie). Wegmans

caption Wegmans: Food You Feel Good About is one of this chain’s primary brands. source Glassdoor

Price: 3.94

Quality: 3.94

Overall score: 3.94

5. Publix

caption This chain’s generic brands include Publix, Publix Premium, and GreenWise. source Chelsea Greenwood/Business Insider

Price: 4.04

Quality: 3.91

Overall score: 3.98

4. Walmart

caption Sam’s Choice and Great Value are two of Walmart’s primary brands. source REUTERS/ Kevork Djansezian

Price: 4.4

Quality: 3.61

Overall score: 4.01

3. Kroger

Price: 4.19

Quality: 3.91

Overall score: 4.05

2. Trader Joe’s

caption Trader Joe’s branded items are often made by well-known companies. source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Price: 4.05

Quality: 4.18

Overall score: 4.12

1. Costco

caption Costco’s in-house brand is Kirkland Signature. source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Price: 4.36

Quality: 4.16

Overall score: 4.26