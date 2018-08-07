Costco has a surprisingly large selection of vegan foods. Here are some of the best options.

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
-
Costco has a surprising amount of vegan-friendly food, like the acai bowl from the food court.

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

  • Costco is a surprisingly great place to shop if you’re vegan.
  • Veganism is becoming increasingly popular, with the plant-based food industry currently generating over $13 billion in annual sales.
  • Because of the growing demand, many retailers are adding more options, like Costco’s al pastor salad, which replaced the Polish hot dog on food-court menus this summer.
  • Even if products aren’t specifically labeled as vegan, many of them are if you read the ingredients.

Costco, home of the $1.50 hot dog, is a surprisingly great place to shop if you’re vegan.

Costco’s products may not always be labeled as vegan, but many of the bulk products it carries – granola, baking products, and instant meals, for example – are surprisingly perfect for vegans. While the products carried from store to store may differ based on what’s in stock regionally, many products are available online.

Veganism is becoming more and more popular. A study by the Plant Based Foods Association shows that the plant-based food industry – which includes meat and dairy alternatives, tofu, egg replacements, and other animal-product alternatives – generates over $13 billion in sales annually throughout the US economy. And according to a study by market-research firm GlobalData, the number of Americans who choose to follow a vegan diet has increased from 1% to 6% since 2014.

So it’s no surprise that mainstream retailers like Costco are carrying more and more vegan options. Costco even went as far as removing the beloved Polish hot dog from its food court menu to make room for vegan meals.

Here are some surprisingly vegan products you can buy at Costco:

Al pastor salad from the food court

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Acai bowl from the food court

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Kirkland Signature Almond Butter

Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Grains

Costco

Kirkland Signature Almond Milk and Soy Milk

Costco

Kirkland Signature Animal Crackers

Costco

Kirkland Signature Kettle Krinkle Cut Potato Chips

Costco

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels

Costco

Nabisco Nutter Butters

Costco

Nabisco Oreos

Costco

Nabisco Wheat Thins

Costco

Snyder’s of Hanover Snaps Pretzels

Costco

Skinny Pop Popcorn Bags

Costco

Boom Chicka Pop Salty & Sweet Kettle Corn

Costco

Kashi Chewy Granola Bars Chocolate Almond & Sea Salt

Costco

Stacey’s Organic Simply Naked Pita Chips

Costco

Seeds of Change Quinoa and Brown Rice with Garlic

Costco

Namaste Gluten Free Pizza Crust Mix

Costco

Made In Nature Toasted Coconut Chips

Costco

Made in Nature Organic Apricots

Costco

Made In Nature Organic Dried Fruit Fusion

Costco

Calbee Harvest Snaps Snapea Crisps

Costco

Sambazon Organic Acai Superfruit Packs

Costco

Fresh Gourmet Lightly Salted Crispy Onions

Costco

Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers

Costco

Rodelle Gourmet Baking Cocoa

Costco

