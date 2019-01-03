We compared Costco and Jet prices to see which company offers better deals. Here’s the verdict.

Costco and Walmart-owned Jet.com sell just about everything.

Both stores sell in bulk, offer free two-day shipping with membership, and carry inexpensive private-label products.

We compared prices across a few categories at both stores and found Costco was generally less expensive. Here’s how they stack up.

The two companies have a lot in common, including two-day delivery on online orders and selling essentials in bulk quantities.

While Costco requires a membership to shop in its stores, it doesn’t require one to shop online. The retail giant is well-loved by customers, and its website offers many similar deals to its stores. For shoppers who do hold a Costco membership, the warehouse club offers free two-day shipping for many essentials and same-day delivery for groceries. The website also has plenty of products from Costco’s beloved private-label brand Kirkland Signature.

But Jet has been making strides to compete with Costco, like offering daily deals and free two-day shipping without membership fees. Though Jet can’t compete with Costco’s physical presence, it offers JetCash, which are rewards incentives that can be used as cash on the site. It also has a private-label brand called Uniquely J, which is designed to attract millennials by creating environmentally friendly products in artist-designed packaging.

Even though products are sometimes listed in different quantities or under different categories, the websites have a huge overlap in what they sell. To see which of the two stores had better deals and was more user-friendly, we compared common items from different categories on each site to see which had better deals.

Here’s how the two compare:

Costco doesn’t require a membership to shop online, but a membership is necessary to access two-day delivery. The homepage of the website is very busy.

Jet’s website is less busy, and free two-day delivery is advertised on all orders of $35 or more.

Costco’s category page is also very busy. The large number of categories makes it more difficult to find things.

Jet’s website is more straightforward.

Shopping for groceries at Costco seems to be less expensive, though you need to have a membership in order to access two-day or same-day delivery. At Costco, a pack of two 48 oz. jars of peanut butter costs $11.49. A single 80 oz. jar costs $12.99 at Jet. Costco offers a larger quantity for less money.

Costco price:$11.49

Jet price: $12.99

Verdict: Costco

At Jet, about one liter of olive oil from Jet’s Uniquely J brand costs $13.83. But a two-liter bottle from Costco’s Kirkland Signature label costs only $3 more.

Costco price: $16.99 for two liters

Jet price: $13.83 for one liter

Verdict: Costco

A 12-count box of Clif Bars costs $13.99 at Costco and $12.49 at Jet. In this case, Jet is the winner.

Costco price: $13.99

Jet price: $12.49

Verdict: Jet

Jet offers 20-count packages of Famous Amos cookies for $6.70 each. If you were getting two, it would total $13.44 before shipping and tax. Costco offers a 42-count package for $14.49. Because it’s only a dollar more for a few extra bags, Costco offers the better deal.

Costco price: $14.49 for a 42-count package

Jet price: $13.44 for two 20-count packages

Verdict: Costco

Costco sells a 24-count pack of Viva paper towels for $34.99. Jet sells a 12-count pack for $12.38. Buying two 12-count packs from Jet is less expensive than buying a 24-count pack from Costco.

Costco price: $34.99 for a 24-count pack

Jet price: $24.76 for two 12-count packs

Verdict: Jet

Jet offers a four-pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes for $14.52. Costco offers a five-pack for $16.49. Costco’s pack comes with almost 80 extra wipes for just a few dollars more.

Costco price: $16.49 for a 5-pack of wipes

Jet price: $14.52 for a 4-pack of wipes

Verdict: Costco

Some products cost almost the same on each site. A 55″ VIZIO 55 Inch 4K Smart TV is $598 at Jet and $599 at Costco.

Costco price: $599

Jet price: $598

Verdict: Jet

Many medicines cost less at Costco. A 200-count bottle of Advil Liqui-gels is $19.99 at Costco and $21.49 at Jet.

Costco price: $19.99

Jet price: $21.49

Verdict: Costco

Even though Jet’s website is a bit easier to use and offers free two-day delivery without any membership fees, Costco ultimately offers better deals across the categories we examined. Even though Costco requires a $60 annual fee to make the most of its deals, it has lower prices than Jet.