12 mind-blowing facts about Costco’s business

caption As of 2018, there were 762 Costco warehouse stores around the world. source (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

Costco is commonly labeled as a retailer with a cult-like following.

But the company is far from a sleepeer hit with consumers.

Read more: Here’s what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit

Since launching in 1983, Costco has expanded to become a global powerhouse in the retail business.

The company’s 2018 10-K form filed with the SEC provides plenty of hard facts demonstrating Costco’s mind-boggling scale.

Here are a few mind-blowing facts about Costco:

As of September 2, 2018, Costco ran 762 warehouses around the world …

Source: Costco

… and boasted locations in 11 countries.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: Costco

Costco assigns special significance to its US and Canadian operations, revealing that those two regions “comprised 87% and 83% of net sales and operating income in 2018.”

Source: Costco

When it comes to overall financial significance, California is king in Costco’s eyes. The retailer reported that its California operations generated 30% of its US net sales in 2018.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Source: Costco

The average Costco sprawls across 145,000 square feet, although the retailer estimates that its newer warehouses are “slightly larger.”

source Michele Eve Sandberg/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Costco

All together, Costco offered shoppers “110.7 million square feet of operating floor space” around the globe in fiscal 2018 …

Source: Costco

… including 77.5 million square feet in the US …

source Shutterstock/melissamn

Source: Costco

… and 13.9 million in Canada.

source Yelp

Source: Costco

Costco also ran 567 gas stations around the world by the close of 2018.

Source: Costco

When it comes to member satisfaction, Costco US boasts a 90% membership renewal rate, while Canada’s rate held at 88% in 2018.

Source: Costco

In 2018, Costco employed a labor force of 245,000 full-time and part-time workers.

Source: Costco

CEO and president Craig Jelinek helms Costco. While he was first appointed CEO in 2012, Jelinek has worked as an executive officer at the company since 1995.

Source: Costco