12 mind-blowing facts about Costco’s business

- source
- (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)
- Costco has attracted a cult following among shoppers since it first opened its doors in 1983.
- But the retailer didn’t build up that reputation overnight.
- Costco is a massive global operation, with locations, employees, and members all over the world.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Costco is commonly labeled as a retailer with a cult-like following.
But the company is far from a sleepeer hit with consumers.
Read more: Here’s what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
Since launching in 1983, Costco has expanded to become a global powerhouse in the retail business.
The company’s 2018 10-K form filed with the SEC provides plenty of hard facts demonstrating Costco’s mind-boggling scale.
Here are a few mind-blowing facts about Costco:
As of September 2, 2018, Costco ran 762 warehouses around the world …
Source: Costco
… and boasted locations in 11 countries.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Source: Costco
Costco assigns special significance to its US and Canadian operations, revealing that those two regions “comprised 87% and 83% of net sales and operating income in 2018.”
- source
- GoToVan/Flickr
Source: Costco
When it comes to overall financial significance, California is king in Costco’s eyes. The retailer reported that its California operations generated 30% of its US net sales in 2018.
- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Source: Costco
The average Costco sprawls across 145,000 square feet, although the retailer estimates that its newer warehouses are “slightly larger.”
- source
- Michele Eve Sandberg/AFP/Getty Images
Source: Costco
All together, Costco offered shoppers “110.7 million square feet of operating floor space” around the globe in fiscal 2018 …
Source: Costco
… including 77.5 million square feet in the US …
- source
- Shutterstock/melissamn
Source: Costco
… and 13.9 million in Canada.
- source
- Yelp
Source: Costco
Costco also ran 567 gas stations around the world by the close of 2018.
Source: Costco
When it comes to member satisfaction, Costco US boasts a 90% membership renewal rate, while Canada’s rate held at 88% in 2018.
Source: Costco
In 2018, Costco employed a labor force of 245,000 full-time and part-time workers.
Source: Costco
CEO and president Craig Jelinek helms Costco. While he was first appointed CEO in 2012, Jelinek has worked as an executive officer at the company since 1995.
Source: Costco