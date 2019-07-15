A couple took wedding photos at Costco in the aisle where they met, and the superstore has never looked more romantic

caption Jessica and Brandon Brown took wedding photos at the Costco where they first met. source Courtesy of Lisa Rose Photography

Jessica and Brandon Brown met at a Costco in Waipahu, Hawaii, in 2017.

A month after they got married, they returned to the store for a wedding photoshoot in the aisle where their relationship began.

Costco’s Facebook page shared their photos, which went viral with over 15,000 reactions.

It was mac and cheese that first brought Jessica and Brandon Brown together.

Jessica was debating whether or not to buy boxes of mac and cheese while shopping with her roommate at a Costco in Waipahu, Hawaii, in 2017. Brandon overheard her and said “It’s good for you. It’s cheese – and it’s Costco.”

He made her laugh, and they exchanged numbers.

“I’ve literally spent the last two years responding to any compliment about Brandon with “Thanks, I got him at Costco,” Jessica told INSIDER.

The couple got married in May in a beach-side ceremony in Honolulu. A month after their big day, Jessica and Brandon returned to the Costco where it all began to take more wedding photos honoring their origin story.

“The ongoing joke in our relationship had been that if he acted up, I would take him back to Costco where I got him,” Jessica said. “He would joke and say I didn’t have a receipt, but we all know Costco has the best return policy.”

caption Jessica and Brandon outside the Costco store in Waipahu, Hawaii. source Courtesy of Lisa Rose Photography

They fed each other Costco’s famous food court pizza.

caption The couple incorporated Costco’s food court pizza into their photoshoot. source Courtesy of Lisa Rose Photography

And posed in the mac and cheese aisle where they first met.

caption Jessica and Brandon with a cart full of mac and cheese. source Courtesy of Lisa Rose Photography

The photographer instructed Brandon to “hit on her the way you did that day,” eliciting laughter from the bride and groom.

caption The superstore has never looked more romantic. source Courtesy of Lisa Rose Photography

When Costco shared their love story on Facebook, it went viral with over 15,000 reactions.

The couple wasn’t prepared to become internet famous, but they’re glad the photos are bringing people joy.

“In regards to going viral, we had no idea it would gain such popularity,” Jessica said. “We really did it to commemorate our relationship and how we met. We’re a very playful couple, I think it contributes to the success of our relationship. He’s literally my best friend and we’re always up to some shenanigans.”