We taste-tested 7 of Costco’s Kirkland wines and found this one offered the biggest bang for your buck

caption This wine was a steal at $6.99. source Hollis Johnson / Business Insider

Costco wines have a reputation for being both high-quality and reasonably priced.

Business Insider’s retail desk recently did a wine tasting with several Kirkland wines.

Here’s the wine that I thought was the best buy from Costco.

Costco’s Kirkland rioja wasn’t just a good wine. At just $6.99, it was a great buy, too.

Business Insider’s retail section recently did a wine tasting with a number of wines from Kirkland, Costco’s private-label brand. I was only able to get my hands on seven different bottles, so keep in mind that this wasn’t a comprehensive survey of every single Kirkland variety.

I ended up selecting the Kirkland malbec as the top wine after the tasting. But I’m giving the “best value” prize to the rioja, which I bought based on a recommendation from Costco Wine Blog founder and editor Andrew Cullen.

Read more: We taste-tested 7 of Costco’s Kirkland wines and were blown away by their price and quality. Here’s how they ranked from worst to best.

Both bottles cost $6.99, and both were highly drinkable reds. I enjoyed them both quite a bit. But Argentinian wines, like the malbec, are famous for being reasonably priced, so I figured getting an Old World wine for the same amount was neat.

For example, when you search for “malbec” on the website Wine-Searcher, selections pop up listing average prices from $7 to $198. A search for “rioja” pulls up a price range of $13 to $302.

So I figured that the rioja’s low price was even more impressive, given that context.

The Kirkland rioja we sampled belonged to the 2014 vintage. My colleagues and I especially liked the wine’s “nice acidic bite,” “notes of cinnamon,” and its “classic rioja finish,” not to mention its “incredible” pricetag.

Two coworkers found the beverage a bit too “light-bodied,” but the majority of us agreed that we’d at least serve it to friends. And with a pricetag under $7, I imagine most red-wine-loving Costco members would have a hard time saying no to this spicy little number.