Costco is selling 90-calorie wine popsicles that come in different colors for the summer

Ahead of the summer, Costco is selling a combination of fruity ice pops and boozy beverages.

Customers can now buy Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails‘ wine popsicles at Costco. The 90-calorie, gluten-free icy treats contain 6% alcohol and between 12 and 14 grams of sugar per 110-milliliter tube. They come in Apple, Cherry Lips, Ice Blue (blue raspberry), Modern Mango, Pink Lemonade, and Purple Party (grape) flavors.

According to Popsugar, you can buy a 12-pack of the adult-style ice pops packs at Costco for $18. Instagram user thecostcoconnoisseur spotted the boozy treats at a Costco location in Washington, DC, but Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails’ website says to expect to see their wine popsicles in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia “any day now.”

If you don’t have easy access to a Costco or you aren’t from one of the states listed above, you can purchase a dozen tubes of assorted flavors from Emilio’s Beverage Warehouse for $20.99 or from Rancho Liquor for $21.99. Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails’ website also says you can reach to them to let them know if you would like them in your area.