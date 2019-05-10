This party-supplies company saves you time with curated decorations for Memorial Day, grad parties, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Coterie offers pre-packaged party sets for specific occasions. source Coterie

Throwing a party can be complicated, but the party experts at Coterie have made it easier with themed decorations and party supply packages starting at $49.

Each set can be customized based on the number of people in attendance (up to 50), and come in two different types – “Essentials” and “Luxe” – based on your party needs. If you don’t need every item in a set, you can purchase them individually, or build your own party set which Coterie can help you create.

With Memorial Day and all sorts of grad parties around the corner, it’s the perfect time to give Coterie a try.

Attending a summer barbecue, birthday bash, or holiday party is a blast. Throwing said party? Not so much.

There are so many things you need to worry about like the food, drinks, seating, guest list, and I haven’t even gotten to the nitty-gritty details like decorations, plates, cutlery, or napkins. It’s a lot for one person to manage. Wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to send that shameful day-of text: “Can someone pick up cups? I forgot them.”

Well, the founders of Coterie understand that throwing a party should be joyful, not stressful, so it’s taking on the pressure of decorating your party to the nines with curated and themed party supplies. With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’d be the perfect time to check out the brand.

What is Coterie?

Coterie provides its customers with high-quality decorations and supplies from napkins to balloons so that looks like you spent weeks planning when it only took you five minutes. Basically, this company puts the art back in party.

Coterie works with a group of artists, designers, and creatives to produce themed decorations that are fresh and essential to any gathering. You’ll be able to focus more on your guests and less on the last-minute planning, because isn’t the point of a party to celebrate with people you love?

caption If you don’t see the party set you like, you can curate your own. source Coterie

Coterie offers pre-packaged party sets for specific occasions like birthdays, bridal and baby showers, graduations, and holiday barbecues like Memorial Day. Each set can be customized based on the number of people in attendance ranging from 10 to 50 (in increments of 10). If you’re throwing a large event (around 500 people), Coterie offers bulk discounts if you contact its team.

Each set comes in “Essentials” and “Luxe” packages. Both packages come with the basics like plates, cups, napkins, cutlery, and some themed decorations, but the Luxe package includes environmentally-friendly straws and some glam bonus decorations like photo booth decor. Party sets range from $49 to $65 for smaller parties and can vary based on the number of guests and package type you choose.

If you don’t need a full set, most items are available for individual sale so you can decide exactly what party supplies you need. Additionally, if you don’t see the party set you like, you can build your own themed set from scratch so it fits your style exactly.

How to build your own party set

When you choose to build your own party set, Coterie walks you through the party planning process but you call the shots. It guides you through various color patterns that go well together so you can decide exactly what your party will look like.

All you have to do is give the brand a little bit of background information like the occasion, vibe, and how many guests will be expected. Then, it’ll start suggesting supplies and decorations for your party that are custom to each selection you make.

Giving back to the community

Coterie also recently partnered with the Confetti Foundation whose mission is to celebrate birthdays and milestones for children at pediatric hospitals and facilities. The Confetti Foundation has currently delivered almost 6,000 party packages to 210 hospitals across the United States.

Coterie has pledged to provide supplies and decoration services once a month at a children’s hospital, and on the day of the party, will also donate 20% of its website sales to help fund the Confetti Foundation’s mission. The brand will also designate one item on its website as a “Party for Good Item” in which 100% of the profits earned from that item will be donated to the Confetti Foundation as well.