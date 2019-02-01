Countdown to the Longines Masters of Hong Kong 2019

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 February 2019 – Anticipation is building, as the Longines Masters of Hong Kong is fast approaching. The new season of the international Grand Slam Indoor Show Jumping Series started in Paris and will continue its journey to Hong Kong from February 15 to 17, 2019 at AsiaWorld Expo, and in New York in April 2019.

Returning to Hong Kong for its seventh edition, the event will showcase world-class show-jumping competitions, entertainment, and many family and lifestyle experiences, including art, fashion and gastronomy. Asia Horse Week, a three-day conference (February 14–16, 2019), which will be held alongside the event, is truly a one-stop meeting point for the equestrian industry.

This world-class equestrian event has attracted some of the best show-jumping horses and riders on the planet in six exciting competitions for total prize money of US$680,620. For the first time, promising riders from Asia will compete alongside international equestrian stars. The grand finale, the Longines Grand Prix of Hong Kong, is the ultimate test of technical ability, performance, and harmony between rider and mount. The winner of each leg of the Series will take home the Super Grand Slam Bonus of €2,250,000.









The Longines Masters of Hong Kong will take place from F ebruary 15 to 17, 2019

Founder and CEO of EEM, Christophe Ameeuw, commented “I have always been obsessed with wanting to communicate my passion and to bring our sport into the international spotlight. We are delighted to return to Hong Kong with an exciting program, full of colour and surprises. We invite all fans and families to discover the magic and excitement of our sport.”

“The Hong Kong Tourism Board is thrilled to see the Longines Masters return to Hong Kong, as the only Asian leg of the Series,” said Anthony Lau, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. “Hosting acclaimed sports events like this showcases Hong Kong on the world stage and strengthens our position as the Events Capital of Asia. We look forward to seeing in person the talent of these professional riders and hope visitors enjoy the exciting program this year.”

The event will offer a wealth of memorable experiences, including a Hong Kong Jockey Club virtual reality racing game, a fun horse competition for kids, a simulated driving experience, an array of exhibitions, a shopping spree, and many mouth-watering treats.

Website: www.longinesmasters.com/en/hong-kong

Images: https://bit.ly/2y37cDm