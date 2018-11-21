2 improvised explosive devices were found in a London flat and counter-terrorism police are investigating

caption A file photo of a London police officer. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Two improvised explosive devices were found in a London flat on Wednesday morning.

The block of flats was evacuated, and counter-terrorism police are now investigating.

It’s not yet clear who is responsible for building the devices.

British counter-terrorism police are investigating after two improvised explosive devices were found in a London flat.

The devices were found on Wednesday morning at an unoccupied flat in Harlesden, Brent that was being refurbished, the Metropolitan Police said.

The block of flats was subsequently evacuated, and following searches the cordon has now been lifted.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Simon Rose said: “I’d like to thank local residents in the area for their patience and understanding whilst we dealt with this incident today. The public’s safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices.

“I also want to reassure the local community that we have carried out precautionary searches in the surrounding area to make sure there was nothing else of a similar nature nearby, which I’m pleased to confirm is the case.

He added: “The next stage is to investigate how and why the two devices came to be in this flat and detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command will be leading this. I would ask anyone who might have information that could assist us to get in touch, either by calling 0800 789 321 or by calling Crimestoppers, which is completely anonymous.”

It’s not yet clear who is responsible for building the devices, and no arrests have been made so far.