This map shows all the countries to ban the Boeing 737 Max 8, and where airlines have grounded their fleets, after Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157

caption A map showing countries around the world where Boeing 737 Max 8 planes are restricted from flying. Red signifies countries where the plane model has been banned from the country or the airspace by the government or aviation authority, orange signifies countries where airlines have decided not to fly the planes. source AmCharts/Business Insider

A growing number of countries are banning the Boeing 737 Max 8 from their airspaces and airlines are grounding their planes.

The model has been involved in two fatal crashes in five months, the most recent over Ethiopia.

The US has not banned the plane. Many other countries have.

This map shows all the countries that have banned the Boeing 737 Max 8, and where airlines have taken their own action.

The mass grounding comes after the plane model was involved in two fatal crashes within five months. The latest, over Ethiopia, killed 157 people on Sunday.

The countries shown above in red are those where government agencies have banned the plane from its airports, and, in some cases, from its airspace altogether.

Orange countries are those where at least one of its airlines has decided to ground the planes voluntarily.

Read more: Germany, the UK, China, and other countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 after its 2 deadly crashes – here’s who’s taken action so far

Many other countries around the world do not have any Boeing 737 Max 8 aircrafts in its fleets or that fly into the country, including Kenya, which had the largest number of victims in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Here are the red countries, which have enforced some kind of ban:

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Kuwait

Bermuda

Malaysia

Mongolia

Oman

Egypt

Singapore

Mongolia

South Korea

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

Australia

Fiji

New Zealand

And the European Union, which is made up of:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

These countries have airlines that grounded the plane model: