The 25 countries with the lowest percentages of children

- The world’s population is aging, and especially fast in these 25 places.
- The World Bank recorded the percentage of people aged 14 years and younger in each nation or administrative region.
- Among the places with the fewest kids per capita are South Korea, Switzerland, and Portugal.
Declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy have contributed to an overall global trend of aging populations worldwide. For the first time in recorded history, last year people over the age of 64 outnumbered children 5 years of age and younger.
Though better medical technology is a large factor in this shift, the Global Burden of Disease Study also cited a decreased interest in having large families as another key reason why the global fertility rate has been cut in half since 1950.
This is a phenomenon that transcends borders – but some nations and administrative regions are clearly at the forefront of this trend.
The World Bank records the percentage of people in each country and region under the age of 15. These are the 25 places with the lowest populations of children in the world.
25. Czech Republic — 15.53% under 14
24. Slovakia — 15.46% under 14
23. Romania — 15.24% under 14
22. Slovenia — 15.11% under 14
21. Lithuania — 14.99% under 14
20. Switzerland — 14.92% under 14
19. Poland — 14.86% under 14
T-17. Singapore — 14.73% under 14
T-17. Croatia — 14.73% under 14
16. Spain — 14.59% under 14
15. Malta — 14.46% under 14
14. Channel Islands — 14.44% under 14
13. Bulgaria — 14.39% under 14
12. Hungary — 14.30% under 14
11. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 14.15% under 14
10. Austria — 14.10% under 14
T-8. United Arab Emirates — 13.88% under 14
T-8. Qatar — 13.88% under 14
7. Macau — 13.77% under 14
6. Italy — 13.43% under 14
5. Portugal — 13.40% under 14
4. South Korea — 13.35% under 14
3. Germany — 13.07% under 14
2. Japan — 12.84% under 14