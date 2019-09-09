The 25 countries with the lowest percentages of children

The world’s population is aging, and especially fast in these 25 places.

The World Bank recorded the percentage of people aged 14 years and younger in each nation or administrative region.

Among the places with the fewest kids per capita are South Korea, Switzerland, and Portugal.

The world’s population is aging fast, and these countries are proof.

Declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy have contributed to an overall global trend of aging populations worldwide. For the first time in recorded history, last year people over the age of 64 outnumbered children 5 years of age and younger.

Though better medical technology is a large factor in this shift, the Global Burden of Disease Study also cited a decreased interest in having large families as another key reason why the global fertility rate has been cut in half since 1950.

This is a phenomenon that transcends borders – but some nations and administrative regions are clearly at the forefront of this trend.

The World Bank records the percentage of people in each country and region under the age of 15. These are the 25 places with the lowest populations of children in the world.

25. Czech Republic — 15.53% under 14

24. Slovakia — 15.46% under 14

23. Romania — 15.24% under 14

22. Slovenia — 15.11% under 14

21. Lithuania — 14.99% under 14

20. Switzerland — 14.92% under 14

19. Poland — 14.86% under 14

T-17. Singapore — 14.73% under 14

T-17. Croatia — 14.73% under 14

16. Spain — 14.59% under 14

15. Malta — 14.46% under 14

14. Channel Islands — 14.44% under 14

13. Bulgaria — 14.39% under 14

12. Hungary — 14.30% under 14

11. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 14.15% under 14

10. Austria — 14.10% under 14

T-8. United Arab Emirates — 13.88% under 14

T-8. Qatar — 13.88% under 14

7. Macau — 13.77% under 14

6. Italy — 13.43% under 14

5. Portugal — 13.40% under 14

4. South Korea — 13.35% under 14

3. Germany — 13.07% under 14

2. Japan — 12.84% under 14

1. Hong Kong — 11.91% under 14