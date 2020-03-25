Robots, government-mandated selfies, and military lockdowns — here are some of the innovative and sometimes startling ways in which countries are fighting the coronavirus outbreak

- source
- Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters
- Governments worldwide are taking innovative approaches to slow the spread of the coronavirus – including modifying robots to aid in hospitals.
- Some of those methods, however, are also jarring.
- Some countries, like Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore, are tracking citizens through geo-location services on mobile phones.
- Other countries, like Tunisia, are imposing harsher lockdowns – including a 6 pm to 6 am public curfew enforced by military.
- Here’s a roundup of some of the ways countries are fighting the virus.
Taiwan is rolling out an “electronic fence” strategy that utilizes location-tracking services in mobile phones to ensure people who are quarantined stay in their homes.
Source: Reuters
Poland is asking citizens to download a government app called “Home Quarantine,” and respond to the app’s random requests for geo-located selfies when prompted. The police will be alerted if a user fails to comply within 20 minutes.
- source
- REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo
Source: Business Insider
South Korea has developed “phone booths” where individuals — even those without symptoms — can get tested for coronavirus in seven minutes through a glass wall, allowing for fast, widespread testing.
- source
- REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Source: The Straits Times, New York Times
Singapore is using a surveillance app as well, but uses location services to identify whether or not people have been in close proximity to coronavirus patients.
- source
- REUTERS/Edgar Su
Source: Business Insider, Business Insider
Singapore also requires all travelers get their temperature taken, along with people entering high trafficked locations like schools and restaurants.
- source
- Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images
Source: STAT
Some hospitals in Thailand are using modified “ninja robots” to help with the treatment of coronavirus patients. The wheeled robots can take patients’ temperatures and are equipped with a screen, allowing doctors to video chat with patients and minimize risk of exposure.
- source
- Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Business Insider
Italy, which has surpassed China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, is now tightening its lockdown to prohibit “outdoor physical and leisure activities,” such as jogging.
- source
- Remo Casili/Reuters
Source: CNN
Other countries like Tunisia are instituting harsher public curfews. From 6 pm to 6 am each day, police officers and military personnel patrol the streets to ensure no one leaves their homes.
- source
- Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters
Source: New York Times