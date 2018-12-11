These 5 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

The Miss Universe competition was established in 1952 as a means to celebrate women, diversity, and “to provide the tools which help women to be their personal best.”

Using the Miss Universe Organization’s official list, we tallied up all the winners and found out which five countries have produced the most Miss Universe titleholders.

The United States, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico (respectively) are the top three countries with the most winners.

Sweden and the Philippines are tied for fourth place, producing three winners each throughout the years.

Since 1952, the Miss Universe competition has been a global event, providing a platform for women around the world “to be their personal best.” First televised in 1955, the annual pageant airs worldwide and raked in about 5.21 million viewers in the US alone in 2017.

All of the competitors, of course, vie for the crown – but certain countries have produced more winners than others throughout the history of the competition.

We rounded up every Miss Universe and, using the Miss Universe Organization’s official list, figured out which five countries have borne the most titleholders since 1952.

The United States has had eight Miss Universe winners.

caption Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is from Rhode Island. source Getty

1954: Miriam Stevenson

1956: Carol Morris

1960: Linda Bement

1967: Sylvia Louise Hitchcock

1980: Shawn Weatherly

1995: Chelsi Smith

1997: Brook Lee

2012: Olivia Culpo

Venezuela has produced seven Miss Universe winners.

1979: Maritza Sayalero

1981: Irene Sáez

1986: Bárbara Palacios

1996: Alicia Machado

2008: Dayana Mendoza

2009: Stefanía Fernández

2013: Gabriela Isler

Puerto Rico has brought home five Miss Universe titles.

1970: Marisol Malaret

1985: Deborah Carthy-Deu

1993: Dayanara Torres

2001: Denise M. Quiñones

2006: Zuleyka Rivera

The Philippines has had three winners.

caption Miss Philippines 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wins the title. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

1969: Gloria Diaz

1973: Margarita Moran

2015: Pia Wurtzbach

And tied with the Philippines is Sweden, which has also had three winners.

caption Miss Universe 1984, Sweden’s Yvonne Ryding. source PL Gould/Getty Images

1955: Hillevi Rombin

1966: Margareta Arvidsson

1984: Yvonne Ryding

