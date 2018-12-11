These 5 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

- The Miss Universe competition was established in 1952 as a means to celebrate women, diversity, and “to provide the tools which help women to be their personal best.”
Since 1952, the Miss Universe competition has been a global event, providing a platform for women around the world “to be their personal best.” First televised in 1955, the annual pageant airs worldwide and raked in about 5.21 million viewers in the US alone in 2017.
All of the competitors, of course, vie for the crown – but certain countries have produced more winners than others throughout the history of the competition.
We rounded up every Miss Universe and, using the Miss Universe Organization’s official list, figured out which five countries have borne the most titleholders since 1952.
The United States has had eight Miss Universe winners.
1954: Miriam Stevenson
1956: Carol Morris
1960: Linda Bement
1967: Sylvia Louise Hitchcock
1980: Shawn Weatherly
1995: Chelsi Smith
1997: Brook Lee
2012: Olivia Culpo
Venezuela has produced seven Miss Universe winners.
1979: Maritza Sayalero
1981: Irene Sáez
1986: Bárbara Palacios
1996: Alicia Machado
2008: Dayana Mendoza
2009: Stefanía Fernández
2013: Gabriela Isler
Puerto Rico has brought home five Miss Universe titles.
1970: Marisol Malaret
1985: Deborah Carthy-Deu
1993: Dayanara Torres
2001: Denise M. Quiñones
2006: Zuleyka Rivera
The Philippines has had three winners.
1969: Gloria Diaz
1973: Margarita Moran
2015: Pia Wurtzbach
And tied with the Philippines is Sweden, which has also had three winners.
1955: Hillevi Rombin
1966: Margareta Arvidsson
1984: Yvonne Ryding
