30 countries where much (or most!) of the population lives in one city, like Israel, Japan, and Greece

caption About 30% of Japan’s population lives in the Tokyo metropolitan area. source tomlamela/iStock

Using population estimates from the UN, we compared countries’ populations to those of their largest cities.

In many countries, a large share of the population lives in the biggest city.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many countries, like the US and China, have huge populations spread out over a vast area in dozens or hundreds of cities and towns. But in some parts of the world, the big city dominates.

The United Nations provides estimates of the populations of the world’s countries and large cities. The database includes estimates for the populations of over 1,800 major urban areas with at least 300,000 residents.

We used the 2019 population estimates for the cities and countries in the database to find the share of each country’s population living in its largest city. In addition to being limited to countries that include urban areas with populations over 300,000, we also excluded city-states like Singapore and sub-regions of countries, like Hong Kong, China and Puerto Rico, United States.

We found the 30 countries with the largest share of the population living in the biggest city. The countries are geographically spread out, ranging from North Macedonia in Europe to Mongolia in Asia to Argentina in South America. Most of the countries have relatively small populations, but a handful, like Japan, have populations over 100 million.

Here are the countries where a huge share of the population lives in the largest city:

30. Nouakchott, Mauritania, had a population of 1,259,000, which was 27.8% of the country’s population of 4,526,000.

caption A woman shields her child from the wind while walking on sand dunes in Nouakchott, Mauritania. source Joe Penney/Reuters

29. Skopje, North Macedonia, had a population of 590,000, which was 28.3% of the country’s population of 2,083,000.

caption A converted supermini car Zastava 750, which has its combustion engine replaced with an electric one by BB Classic Cars, drives in Skopje. source Reuters

28. Lisbon, Portugal, had a population of 2,942,000, which was 28.8% of the country’s population of 10,226,000.

caption Portugal’s Prime Minister and Socialist Party candidate Antonio Costa meets supporters in Lisbon. source Reuters

27. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, had a population of 2,833,000, which was 29.0% of the country’s population of 9,771,000.

caption A booth on a beach in Dubai carrying the Expo 2020 logo. source Reuters

26. Bata, Equatorial Guinea, had a population of 395,000, which was 29.1% of the country’s population of 1,356,000.

25. Tokyo, Japan, had a population of 37,435,000, which was 29.5% of the country’s population of 126,860,000.

caption A woman protects herself from the sun with an umbrella during a heatwave as she crosses the street in Tokyo’s Shibuya district on August 4, 2019. source Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty

24. Monrovia, Liberia, had a population of 1,467,000, which was 29.7% of the country’s population of 4,937,000.

caption Downtown Monrovia, Liberia. source Wikimedia/CC/Erik (HASH) Hershman

23. Athens, Greece, had a population of 3,154,000, which was 30.1% of the country’s population of 10,473,000.

22. Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, had a population of 579,000, which was 30.1% of the country’s population of 1,921,000.

caption Downtown Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, photographed from Pensao Central balcony. source Wikimedia Commons/Nammarci

21. Muscat, Oman, had a population of 1,502,000, which was 30.2% of the country’s population of 4,975,000.

caption A view of the skyline in Muscat, Oman. source Chris Jackson/Getty

20. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had a population of 3,245,000, which was 30.2% of the country’s population of 10,739,000.

caption Dancers parading at “Malecon” Carnival on March 6, 2011 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. source Shutterstock/Daniel-Alvarez

19. Lima, Peru, had a population of 10,555,000, which was 32.5% of the country’s population of 32,510,000.

caption Lima, Peru. source Christian Vinces/Shutterstock

18. Auckland, New Zealand, had a population of 1,582,000, which was 33.1% of the country’s population of 4,783,000.

caption A rainbow appears on the Auckland skyline featuring Sky Tower in New Zealand. source Reuters

17. Riga, Latvia, had a population of 634,000, which was 33.3% of the country’s population of 1,907,000.

caption Riga, Latvia. source Roman Babakin / Shutterstock

16. Tallinn, Estonia, had a population of 441,000, which was 33.3% of the country’s population of 1,326,000.

caption View of the city’s main gates in Tallinn, Estonia. source Jordan Mansfield/Getty

15. Buenos Aires, Argentina, had a population of 15,057,000, which was 33.6% of the country’s population of 44,781,000.

caption The Obelisco de Buenos Aires is seen on July 11, 2014 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

14. Beirut, Lebanon, had a population of 2,407,000, which was 35.1% of the country’s population of 6,856,000.

caption Two men hold a Lebanese national flag as they pose for a photo on the rooftop of the “Egg”, an abandoned cinema building in Beirut, Lebanon, October 25, 2019. source Reuters

13. Santiago, Chile, had a population of 6,724,000, which was 35.5% of the country’s population of 18,952,000.

caption Participants in costume dance during a parade commemorating Earth Day in downtown Santiago, April 22, 2013. source REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

12. Manama, Bahrain, had a population of 600,000, which was 36.6% of the country’s population of 1,641,000.

caption Manama, Bahrain. source Getty/Husain Abbas

11. Yerevan, Armenia, had a population of 1,083,000, which was 36.6% of the country’s population of 2,958,000.

caption Yerevan, Armenia. source MehmetO/Shutterstock

10. Libreville, Gabon, had a population of 824,000, which was 37.9% of the country’s population of 2,173,000.

caption A military convoy in Gabon’s capital of Libreville, following a ruling by the constitutional court confirming the election victory of President Ali Bongo, September 24, 2016. source REUTERS/Edward McAllister

9. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, had a population of 544,000, which was 39.0% of the country’s population of 1,395,000.

caption Carnival Monday aftermath in Port of Spain, Trinidad. source Blacqbook / Shutterstock

8. Brazzaville, Congo, had a population of 2,308,000, which was 42.9% of the country’s population of 5,381,000.

caption Congolese voters gather outside the Nkouka Boussoumbou de Madibou school used as a polling station in Brazzaville on July 30, 2017, while ballots are counted at the end of the second round of the country’s legislative elections. source AFP via Getty Images

7. Panama City, Panama, had a population of 1,822,000, which was 42.9% of the country’s population of 4,246,000.

caption Panama City, Panama. source Rodrigo Cuel/Shutterstock

6. Asunción, Paraguay, had a population of 3,279,000, which was 46.5% of the country’s population of 7,045,000.

5. Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel, had a population of 4,097,000, which was 48.1% of the country’s population of 8,519,000.

caption Tel Aviv, Israel. source REUTER/ Nir Elias

4. Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, had a population of 1,553,000, which was 48.2% of the country’s population of 3,225,000.

caption Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. source In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

3. Montevideo, Uruguay, had a population of 1,745,000, which was 50.4% of the country’s population of 3,462,000.

caption Montevideo, Uruguay. source Shutterstock

2. Djibouti, Djibouti, had a population of 569,000, which was 58.4% of the country’s population of 974,000.

caption The old port of Djibouti, Republic of Djibouti. source DeAgostini/Getty Images

1. Kuwait City, Kuwait, had a population of 3,052,000, which was 72.5% of the country’s population of 4,207,000.