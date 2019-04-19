The 10 countries with the most superyachts in the world: RANKED

- source
- Bloomberg ranked the top 10 countries in the world with the most superyachts on their coastlines.
- The US came in first place, with 158 superyachts counted in April 2019.
- Italy, Spain, France, and Greece round out the top five.
- Spain saw the largest increase in the number of yachts as compared to 2018.
When you think of the world’s top yachting destinations, the Mediterranean coastline and the Caribbean islands probably come to mind.
But what about the Netherlands, or the United Arab Emirates?
Bloomberg just ranked the top 10 countries in the world with the most superyachts on their coastlines, and a few countries on the list might surprise you.
The US came in first place, with 158 superyachts counted in April 2019, followed by Italy, Spain, France, and Greece rounding out the top five.
France saw the largest increase in the number of yachts as compared to last year, with 29 more yachts spotted off its coast in April 2019 than in April 2018.
The US and Australia, on the other hand, both saw a decrease in their number of yachts.
Bloomberg noted that the April 2019 count includes all yachts reported within two miles of the country’s coastline between April 15 and April 18, 2019. The April 2018 count is based on April 9 through April 13 data. The median yacht length in the study was 160 feet.
While there is no official definition of what makes a yacht a superyacht, the industry generally considers it to be a yacht that’s longer than 79 feet and that requires a professional crew.
Here are the 10 countries with the most superyachts in the world.
10. The Netherlands
Number of yachts in April 2019: 18
Number of yachts in April 2018: 10
9. Australia
Number of yachts in April 2019: 19
Number of yachts in April 2018: 26
8. United Arab Emirates
Number of yachts in April 2019: 22
Number of yachts in April 2018: 21
7. Monaco
Number of yachts in April 2019: 41
Number of yachts in April 2018: 26
6. The Bahamas
Number of yachts in April 2019: 45
Number of yachts in April 2018: 35
5. Greece
Number of yachts in April 2019: 82
Number of yachts in April 2018: 62
4. France
Number of yachts in April 2019: 118
Number of yachts in April 2018: 89
3. Spain
Number of yachts in April 2019: 133
Number of yachts in April 2018: 113
3. Italy
Number of yachts in April 2019: 133
Number of yachts in April 2018: 129
1. United States
Number of yachts in April 2019: 158
Number of yachts in April 2018: 162