The 10 countries with the most superyachts in the world: RANKED

caption Capri, Italy. source Giuseppe Greco/REDA&CO/UIG via Getty Images

When you think of the world’s top yachting destinations, the Mediterranean coastline and the Caribbean islands probably come to mind.

But what about the Netherlands, or the United Arab Emirates?

Bloomberg just ranked the top 10 countries in the world with the most superyachts on their coastlines, and a few countries on the list might surprise you.

The US came in first place, with 158 superyachts counted in April 2019, followed by Italy, Spain, France, and Greece rounding out the top five.

France saw the largest increase in the number of yachts as compared to last year, with 29 more yachts spotted off its coast in April 2019 than in April 2018.

The US and Australia, on the other hand, both saw a decrease in their number of yachts.

Bloomberg noted that the April 2019 count includes all yachts reported within two miles of the country’s coastline between April 15 and April 18, 2019. The April 2018 count is based on April 9 through April 13 data. The median yacht length in the study was 160 feet.

While there is no official definition of what makes a yacht a superyacht, the industry generally considers it to be a yacht that’s longer than 79 feet and that requires a professional crew.

Here are the 10 countries with the most superyachts in the world.

10. The Netherlands

caption The marina in IJmuiden, Netherlands. source Lex Lieshout/AFP/Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 18

Number of yachts in April 2018: 10

9. Australia

caption A yacht on the Hawkesbury River in Sydney, Australia. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 19

Number of yachts in April 2018: 26

8. United Arab Emirates

caption Yachts moored in Dubai, UAE. source NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 22

Number of yachts in April 2018: 21

7. Monaco

source Drozdin Vladimir/Shutterstock

Number of yachts in April 2019: 41

Number of yachts in April 2018: 26

6. The Bahamas

caption A yacht in Staniel Cay Marina, The Bahamas. source EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 45

Number of yachts in April 2018: 35

5. Greece

caption A village in Kefalonia Island in Greece. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 82

Number of yachts in April 2018: 62

4. France

caption Yachts in Cannes, France, during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. source Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 118

Number of yachts in April 2018: 89

3. Spain

caption Yachts in Ibiza, Spain. source Iconic#All/GC Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 133

Number of yachts in April 2018: 113

3. Italy

caption A yacht in Venice, Italy. source Marco Secchi/Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 133

Number of yachts in April 2018: 129

1. United States

caption A yacht in Biscayne Bay, Miami. source Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Number of yachts in April 2019: 158

Number of yachts in April 2018: 162