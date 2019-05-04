Long shot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security finishes first but is disqualified

The 2019 Kentucky Derby finished in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but his win was challenged by Country House due to a move during the break in the last turn.

Ultimately, Country House won the race and will head to the Preakness with a shot at the Triple Crown.

It was the first time in 145 years that the horse that finished first in the Kentucky Derby was disqualified.

Country House won the 2019 Kentucky Derby in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

The finish came down to a controversy in which Country House contested the win of Maximum Security.

Maximum Security led the majority of the race but brought scrutiny coming into the final turn. While he crossed the finish line first, the win was contested, and Maximum Security was ultimately disqualified for moving out of his lane and interfering with other horses.

After a dramatic replay review, Country House was declared the winner, finishing as the second-longest shot to ever win the race at 65-1.

You can watch the finish below.

Wow! Result overturned! Following an objection after interference caused by Maximum Security, Country House is the @KentuckyDerby winner! #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/XgeZrHZxgC — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 4, 2019

