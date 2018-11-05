10 of country music’s most iconic couples

The world of country music has served as the backdrop for plenty of great love stories. From Johnny and June Cash to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plenty of the genre’s most beloved collaborators also happen to be married. These beloved pairs have partnered both personally and professionally for decades and are now considered some of the most iconic couples in country music history.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are an iconic country duo.

caption McGraw and Hill are both established in their musical careers. source Fred Prouser/Reuters

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been one of country music’s reigning power couples since falling for each other while on tour in 1996. The two got married and welcomed the first of three daughters later that same year. Throughout their marriage, they’ve remained close to each other’s sides, most recently releasing a duets album together and embarking on their third joint tour, Soul2Soul: The World Tour.

“I’m lucky to have her. She’s the light of our whole family’s life. She keeps everything going for us,” McGraw told E! News in 2017. “We all strive to be like my wife, everybody in our family. If your wife holds the example for everybody in your family, that’s a good thing.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood consistently praise each other.

caption They’ve known each other for a long time. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images

They’ve been married since 2005, but this beloved country duo has known each other for nearly 30 years, according to Country Living. The two, who were each married to different people when they first met, were friends for decades before finally admitting their feelings for each other. The couple continues to lean on each other not only personally, but professionally as well – the two often join each other for duets on stage.

“I just want to be wherever she’s at. I love breathing the same air she’s breathing,” Brooks told Parade in 2016, while Yearwood added, “I just think we’re meant to be.”

George Jones and Tammy Wynette created memorable music together.

caption They divorced in 1975. source CHRISTOPHER BERKEY/ApImages

George Jones and Tammy Wynette were already country music superstars in their own right when they got married in 1969. But their coupling sparked a new fervor around their music, with the two releasing a series of albums and singles that hit the charts throughout the 1970s and early ’80s. Their relationship wasn’t perfect, as Wynette recounted in her 1979 autobiography “Stand By Your Man,” and Wynette eventually filed for divorce in 1975.

Though their marriage didn’t last, they continued to collaborate regularly on music, even releasing a reunion album, entitled “One,” in 1995. The pair also shares a daughter, Georgette Jones, who is also in the music industry. Both Wynette and Jones remarried multiple times after their divorce.

Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter were together for over 30 years.

caption Waylon Jennings died in 2002. source Rick Diamond /GettyImages

Waylon Jennings was married multiple times, but his fourth and final relationship was with fellow singer, Jessi Colter. The two were together for over 30 years remaining together until his death in 2002. In over three decades as a couple, Jennings and Colter gave birth to a son and navigated some difficult times, including Jennings’ addiction to drugs.

But their chemistry was apparent in their music.

“I was his fourth wife, and he had tried with these different women that didn’t really understand him,” Colter said of their marriage, per CMT. “I just loved him… I loved him! He really entertained me. He made me laugh. He made me feel loved. He inspired me.”

Johnny and June Cash have inspired movies.

caption There isn’t a more iconic duo. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There’s perhaps no country music couple more iconic than Johnny and Josh Cash. Their love story has been the subject of countless films (most notably, 2005’s “Walk the Line”) – and for good reason. Johnny instantly fell for June after meeting her backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956, despite being married at the time. The two got married in 1968 a year after his divorce was finalized, following his public proposal to her at one of his packed live shows. They remained together for 35 years, welcoming a son, John, and recording many albums together.

Of his parent’s love, John Cash told One Country, “The way they showed their love for each other was gentle. They were long-suffering, always forgiving, open-minded, willing to look over past pains. As a result, their love lasted a long time.”

June also helped Johnny battle his addiction, remaining with him through his multiple admissions to rehab. The two famously swapped love letters, with Johnny’s birthday letter to Johnny, once being dubbed as “the greatest love letter of all time” in a poll, according to the Independent. Johnny died four months after June.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant are still performing together.

caption The two were married to other people when they first met. source Kevin Winter / GettyImages

Both Vince Gill and Amy Grant were married to other people when they first met in 1993. Though they felt an instant spark, they didn’t act on their feelings until six years later, following the unraveling of each of their first marriages.

About meeting, Grant told AARP, “I knew from the tips of my toes that he was unlike anybody I had ever met. I was just so overwhelmed by him as a person that I finally came up behind him and wrapped my arms around him and said, ‘I’ve needed to do this all night.'”

Once their divorces were finalized, they began dating and swapped vows in 2000. The two, who had four kids between them for their first marriages, added to their family with a fifth child a year later.

Professionally, the duo has collaborated several times and often release music inspired by one another. In 2017, Gill shared an unreleased song he wrote for his wife on her birthday. The couple is also performing a series of Christmas shows at the Ryman this year.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton make beautiful music together.

caption The pair write songs together. source Rick Diamond/Getty Images

This talented pair melts hearts whenever they perform together and as it turns out, that’s exactly how they met – both being music writers in Nashville. Eventually, Morgane said he asked her to write with him one night and it ended up being their first date.

They started dating in 2003 and married in 2007. The pair often performs the song “You are my sunshine” together and the lyrics are even etched into Chris’s wedding ring.

They continued to collaborate and Chris is open about how involved Morgane is in his albums.

“My wife has great taste in everything but men,” he told the Washington Post. “The vast majority of the songs on my debut album, ‘Traveller,’ came from lists she made.”

The pair now has four children together and recently announced that Morgane was pregnant with their fifth just seven months after the couple welcomed twin boys.

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman met in 1990.

caption They’ve released three songs together. source Rick Diamond /GettyImages

Clint Black met Lisa Hartman at one of his concerts in 1990. Less than a year later, they got married and have remained together ever since. In addition to being spouses of over 25 years and parents to daughter Lily, the two are also occasional musical partners. The couple has released three songs together, including 2015’s autobiographical track, “You Still Get to Me,” and Hartman still joins Black on stage from time to time.

“When we got married, my capacity to feel deepened,” Black told Country Living in 2016. “Our marriage, who we are together, guides me.”

Karen Fairchild called Jimi Westbrook her “soulmate.”

caption They are in “Little Big Town.” source Jason Merritt /GettyImages

The “Little Big Town” singers have been bandmates since 1998, but they didn’t become husband and wife until years later. When the singing group was first formed, Fairchild was married to her first husband. They divorced a few years later, and she and Westbrook then got married in 2006 and welcomed their only child, son Elijah, four years later.

“Jimi is my soulmate,” Fairchild told Us Weekly in 2010. “I knew there was a deep connection there but once you decide to be together, you find even more, and then to have a child together is a beautiful, beautiful thing for us to share and a dream come true.”

Keifer and Shawna Thompson fell in love before creating their music.

caption The two released their latest album “Masterpiece” this past June. source Mike Coppola/GettyImages

Unlike with many other country music couples, Keifer and Shawna had love before they had music. In an interview with Times Free Press, Shawna said, “It was definitely relationship first. We did meet that night and have literally been together every night since that night. We’ve only been doing the Thompson Square thing for about six years together. Love came first.”

The two then became a family of three in 2016 when they welcomed a son, Rigney.

“We’ve been together for a long time and we’ve done a lot of things, and we just really felt there was something missing,” Shawna said in their pregnancy announcement in 2015. “We love what we do, we love the music business, but we didn’t want to deprive ourselves of having a family.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.