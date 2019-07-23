The 13 best country music one-hit wonders of all time

caption David Lee Murphy is one of country music’s one-hit wonders. source Jason Koerner/ Getty

One-hit wonders are common in every genre of music, even country.

We used Billboard charts to find out which country music stars are one-hit wonders in the genre.

Jessica Andrews’ “Who Am I,” Cyndi Thomson’s “What I Really Meant to Say,” and the Wreckers’ “Leave the Pieces” were all one-hit wonders in country music.

Over the years, one-hit wonders brought many pop musicians close to the spotlight – if only for a moment. The same can be said for many country music singers who only had one smash hit in the US.

INSIDER scoured Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts to find out which country music singers only saw a top-five charting song once in their careers.

These are the most unforgettable one-hit wonders from the world of country music.

“Harper Valley PTA” by Jeannie C. Riley (1968)

caption Jeannie C. Riley. source NBC/ Getty

When Jeannie C. Riley released her song “Harper Valley PTA” in 1968, she became the first woman to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs charts, a title she held until Dolly Parton released “9 to 5.”

Although Riley had several other singles on the charts, nothing compared to the success of “Harper Valley PTA.” She is now a gospel singer.

“Rose Garden” by Lynn Anderson (1970)

caption Lynn Anderson. source Rick Diamond/ Getty

Lynn Anderson made a name for herself in 1970 when her single “Rose Garden” became No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs list and No. 3 on the Hot 100. The song even crossed over to have success on the pop charts and earned her a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a female.

“Rose Garden” was the only such success in her career.

“Should’ve Asked Her Faster” by Ty England (1995)

caption Ty England. source Oklahoma Hall of Fame/ YouTube

In 1995, Ty England released his first and self-titled album, including hit song “Should’ve Asked Her Faster,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart and earned a spot on the Billboard’s 200 chart.

His second album, however, failed to connect with the country audience.

“Dust on the Bottle” by David Lee Murphy (1995)

caption David Lee Murphy. source Terry Wyatt/ Getty

In 1995, David Lee Murphy released his famous song “Dust on the Bottle,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“There might be a little dust on the bottle/But don’t let it fool ya about what’s inside/There might be a little dust on the bottle/It’s one of those things that gets sweeter with time,” Murphy famously sings in the song.

Although Murphy had a couple of other singles at the top of the charts in the late ’90s, this remains his biggest hit.

“Daddy’s Money” by Ricochet (1996)

caption Ricochet. source Ron Galella/ Getty

When the country band Ricochet released their self-titled debut album in 1996, they became instant stars. The album’s songs stayed on the charts for most of the year, but the most popular song of the album was “Daddy’s Money,” which scored the top spot on Billboard’s Top Country Songs chart.

However, the success was short-lived. The band’s second studio album did not reach the same acclaim as its first, making the group a one-hit wonder.

“Butterfly Kisses” by Bob Carlisle (1997)

caption Bob Carlisle. source Bob Carlisle/ YouTube

Bob Carlisle released his smash hit “Butterfly Kisses” in 1997 and it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It stayed on the chart for 39 weeks. The single also earned Carlisle a Grammy for Best Country Song.

Unfortunately, Carlisle failed to enter the charts again.

“Who I Am” by Jessica Andrews (2000)

caption Jessica Andrews. source Jessica Andrews VEVO/ YouTube

At 17 years old, Jessica Andrews released her chart-topping single “Who I Am.” The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and scored the 28th place on the Hot 100 chart.

Since then, she has released a few albums but nothing compared to the success of “Who I am.”

“I Don’t Have to Be Me (‘Til Monday)” by Steve Azar (2001)

caption Steve Azar. source Tommaso Boddi/ Getty

In 2001, singer Steve Azar released “I Don’t Have to Be Me (‘Til Monday)” and it debuted in second place on the Hot Country Songs chart and even earned a place on the Hot 100 list.

Despite releasing a number of other albums, their songs failed to break the top 20.

“What I Really Meant to Say” by Cyndi Thomson (2001)

caption Cyndi Thomson. source Kevin Winter/ Getty

Cyndi Thomson debuted her first single in 2001 and it shot straight to the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart, even earning a place on the Hot 100.

The following year, however, Thomson surprisingly announced she was quitting the music industry.

“Being in the music business necessitates change in the life of a person in ways that can only be realized through experience,” she said at the time. “I made those changes to become successful. Now I have come to a crossroad.”

She decided to return to music in 2006, but hasn’t had major hits since “What I Really Meant to Say.”

“You Can’t Hide Beautiful” by Aaron Lines (2003)

caption Aaron Lines in the “You Can’t Hide Beautiful” music video. source Aaron Lines VEVO/ YouTube

In 2003, Aaron Lines’ “You Can’t Hide Beautiful” reached the No. 4 spot on the Hot Country Songs chart, while also earning a place on the Hot 100.

“I think the song kind of speaks to a lot of people,” Lines told Billboard at the time. “It’s one of those songs everybody can relate to, and obviously that helps when it’s emotional.”

It’s been his only such hit.

“Leave the Pieces” by the Wreckers (2005)

caption Michelle Branch performing in the Wreckers. source Rick Diamond / Getty

While Michelle Branch had a successful solo career, she was also part of a country duo with Jessica Harp called the Wreckers. Together, they released “Leave the Pieces” in 2005, and the song reached No. 1 on the Country Hot Songs chart. It went on be nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group.

In 2007, the duo attempted to release new music, but it did not live up to the success of “Leave the Pieces.” Instead, the Wreckers went their separate ways.

“I Loved Her First” by Heartland (2006)

caption Heartland. source Ethan Miller/ACMA/ Getty

Heartland released “I Loved Her First” in 2006, and the song debuted at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, even earning a place on Billboard’s Hot 100. It stayed on the chart for 23 weeks.

Despite releasing several singles in the following years, only two placed on the charts.

“Just Got Started Lovin You” by James Otto (2008)

caption James Otto. source Terry Wyatt/ Getty

James Otto released “Just Got Started Loving You” in 2008 and it reached the top spot on Billboard’s Hot County Songs chart and even scored a spot on the Hot 100.

The song is about a man begging a woman to stay because, according to its lyrics, “You know you don’t want to leave this too/Come back and let me hold you darlin’/Girl I just got started lovin’ you.”

It’s been his only such hit.