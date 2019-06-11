A boat, a motorhome, and a $1 million Mustang — take a look at 11 luxury vehicles bought by the couple who allegedly scammed Warren Buffett

The couple accused of fleecing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway as part of an $800 million “Ponzi-type” scheme used money from the scam to buy at least 90 vehicles, according to federal investigators.

Jeff and Pauline Carpoff bought two Jaguars, two Bentleys, a Cadillac, a boat, a luxury motorhome, and a million-dollar Mustang, court filings show.

The list below shows 11 of the priciest vehicles they purchased.

The couple accused of fleecing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in an alleged $800 million “Ponzi-type” scheme bought at least 90 vehicles using funds from the scam, according to federal investigators.

Jeff and Pauline Carpoff’s company, DC Solar, financed their purchase of luxury vehicles including two Jaguars, two Bentleys, a Cadillac, a boat, a luxury motorhome, and a million-dollar Mustang, court filings show.

They made the purchases between 2011 and 2018, when they also spent more than $40 million on real estate including a Las Vegas mansion, two condos in Lake Tahoe, and a vacation home in Scottsdale, according to court documents.

“We completely disagree with the [FBI’s] claim that DC Solar was a Ponzi scheme and with any assertion that Jeff Carpoff acted improperly,” said Malcolm Segal, the Carpoffs’ attorney, in an email to Business Insider. He added they have been working to “reimburse investor companies to see that they do not suffer a loss.”

Federal investigators used bank and vehicle records to identify the makes and models of more than 50 vehicles bought by the Carpoffs, and how much they paid. The list below shows 11 of the priciest ones.

2017 Cadillac CTS-V — $95,105

2012 Jaguar XKR — $98,682

Bennington Pontoon — $100,000

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — $105,682

Prevost Outlaw Motorhome — $125,000

1967 Ford Mustang GT 500 Super Snake — $192,550

2014 Jaguar XK – $195,521

1930 Cord L29 Brougham — $300,000

1969 Plymouth Road Runner — $325,800

Two Bentleys — $372,009

The makes and models of the Bentleys weren’t disclosed in the court documents.

Paulette Carpoff drove a burgundy-colored Bentley, Bloomberg reported, citing people who had offices with a view of her company’s parking lot.

2007 Ford Mustang GT 500 Super Snake — $1,000,000

The Carpoffs bought this Mustang for $1 million at a charity auction, according to Jeff Carpoff’s Twitter account.

The funds were earmarked for first responders injured or killed during the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017, according to the auction listing. The car was one of the first GT 500s built since 1970, and was first purchased by former Ford CEO Mark Fields, the listing said.