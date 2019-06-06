A Colorado couple alleges they were poisoned at the same Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died last month

caption Kaylynn Knull alleges she and her boyfriend got sick at the same Dominican Republic resort where three Americans died late last month. source The Denver Channel

Kaylynn Knull told the Denver Channel on Wednesday that she and her boyfriend got sick last year when they stayed at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

It’s the same property where three Americans died late last month, all from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Knull said they came back to their room during their stay to find it smelling strongly of chemicals. A doctor later told them that they had likely been exposed to pesticides, Knull told the local ABC affiliate.

She is suing the resort. The hotel chain has said the three deaths last month were not related to one another.

A Colorado woman is speaking out after the recent deaths of three Americans at a resort in the Dominican Republic, alleging she and her boyfriend were poisoned at the same property a year before.

Kaylynn Knull and her boyfriend Tom Schwander vacationed at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana in June 2018, she told The Denver Channel on Wednesday.

After turning down an offer to buy a time-share at the resort, she said they returned to their room to find a strong chemical smell like “somebody had dumped paint everywhere.”

caption Knull and her boyfriend stayed at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana, pictured above. source Bahía Príncipe Hotel & Resorts

“My eyes were drooling excessively. My eyes would not stop watering,” she told the local ABC affiliate.

Though they changed rooms, Knull said they woke up early the next morning soaked in sweat. Scared about their symptoms, she said they decided to cut their trip short and booked an early flight home.

“I was having the worst intestinal cramping I have ever experienced. It felt like a chainsaw going through my gut,” she told the Denver Channel.

Back in the US, she said a doctor determined that they likely were suffering from organophosphate poisoning, meaning they had been exposed to pesticides.

The couple proceeded to sue Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts for $1 million in the Dominican Republic courts, after they alleged the company refused to reveal what chemicals they had been exposed to, or refund their money, the Denver Channel reported.

Knull did not immediately responded to INSIDER’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

A Bahia Principe spokesman said they were “unable to provide comment” on Knull and her boyfriend’s claims “as the matter is currently under litigation.”

3 people died at the same resort last month

Last week, it was revealed that a Pennsylvania woman and a Maryland couple had died at the same resort.

Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day were found dead in their rooms at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana on May 30, after missing check-out. DR officials said the couple died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema – the same cause of death that was determined in the death of Miranda Schaupp-Werner at a sister hotel on the same property five days earlier.

The familes for the three victims have said their deaths came as a surprise. Bahia Principe released a statement on Wednesday saying there was no correlation between the three incidents.

After hearing the news about the three deaths, Knull said she felt compelled to tell her story.

“Because I honestly believe the truth needs to be told. This sounds way too similar at the same resort. I don’t know, I can’t keep my mouth shut,” she told the Denver Channel.