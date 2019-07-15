A couple bought the house that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ — and surprise, it’s haunted

caption Cory and Jennifer outside of their home. source Courtesy of Cory Heinzen

A couple bought the house that inspired “The Conjuring.”

Surprise – they say it is indeed haunted. Or at least that something out of the ordinary is going on.

Cory Heinzen, one of the new homeowners, told INSIDER that he and his wife, Jennifer, knew the house’s history when they purchased it in June.

Heinzen has been interested in the paranormal his whole life, he said.

The house is located on a farm and they hope to open it up for tours.

When Cory and Jennifer Heinzen signed the papers for their new home in Harrisville, Rhode Island, they knew exactly what they were getting themselves into. This was the house “The Conjuring” was based on. And for them, it was almost an incentive.

“I feel I’ve always had a fascination with the paranormal,” Cory said. “Whether it was ghosts, UFOs, lake monsters or Bigfoot, I’ve always loved that side of the unexplained.”

Prior to moving in on June 21, the couple was aware that the house was the basis for the horror movie, and that it was connected to the real-life Perron family, Cory told INSIDER.

For those who would rather read a plot summary than sit through 90 minutes of a scary movie, Carolyn and Roger Perron lived in the house with their five daughters between 1971 and 1980.

The film, based on the Perron’s real-life experience, recounts the family’s dealings with the supernatural. When Carolyn became possessed by a spirit, the family enlisted the help of Ed and Lorraine Warren, noted paranormal investigators. And although in the movie, the Warrens rid the hours of evil, they were not able to do so in real life.

But that was in the 1970s. And the Perrons were able to move out in the 1980s. Now, nearly 40 years later, Cory tells INSIDER that something’s afoot.

caption The house where it all goes down. source Courtesy of Cory Heinzen

“We’ve had a few moments in here that have made us jump a bit,” he said. “We’ve had doors open on their own, footsteps, disembodied voices, electronic voice phenomena and some awesome spirit box sessions.”

Although he’s seriously interested in the paranormal and is aware of the house’s significance, he said life in the “The Conjuring” house is pretty much comparable to life in any other house – most of the time, that is.

“A day in the life of the house usually consists of daily upkeep like vacuuming and sweeping, making sure the outside is looking good and then working on small household projects that might need to be fixed,” he said. “Once the sun starts to set we like to sit out on the back porch and listen to the wildlife around the yard. But once it’s dark outside, we start investigating.”

Cory tells INSIDER that their main objective is to “collecting evidence every chance we have” and “support the story behind the farm.”

He also said that they hope to open the farm grounds the house is on for tours come this fall.

