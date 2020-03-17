A husband celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside his wife’s nursing home after coronavirus restrictions kept them apart

caption Bob Shellard celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside his wife’s nursing home after coronavirus restrictions kept them apart. source Laura Mikolajczak

Bob Shellard celebrated his 67th wedding anniversary outside his wife Nancy’s nursing home in Connecticut due to coronavirus restrictions.

Their daughter, Laura Mikolajczak, told Insider that the family found out last Monday they would not be able to visit Nancy for 30 days.

But the family still wanted to celebrate Bob and Nancy’s special day, so Bob spent a week making a sign that she’d be able to see from her window.

When Nancy saw her husband outside her window, she blew him kisses and told her nurses that she felt like a queen.

Bob and Nancy Shellard have never missed a wedding anniversary.

So when it came time to celebrate their 67th anniversary this week, Bob made sure to show up for his wife – even if he couldn’t physically be with her.

Bob, 90, cannot visit Nancy, 88, at her nursing home in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so he brought a beautiful sign he made himself – along with plenty of balloons – and stood outside her window.

caption Bob Shellard and his daughter Laura stand outside his wife Nancy’s window at her nursing home to celebrate their 67th anniversary. source Laura Mikolajczak

“I’ve loved you 67 years and still do,” it read. “Happy Anniversary.”

Laura Mikolajczak, the couple’s daughter, told Insider her family found out last Monday that they would not be able to visit Nancy for 30 days

The ban was put in place in an effort to protect nursing homes from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Before the ban, Bob was visiting his wife at the nursing home every day since she had been admitted in December 2019 as her Alzheimer’s progressed.

“He was understanding because of the virus, and knew it was best for her health and safety to stay away, as much as it was hard for him,” Mikolajczak said. “But then that’s when we realized, oh jeez, their anniversary is this weekend. What is he going to do?”

caption Bob Shellard, Laura Mikolajczak, and their family celebrate Bob and Nancy’s 67th anniversary in front of her nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic. source Laura Mikolajczak

Mikolajczak said it was her husband Joe who came up with the idea for Bob to bring a big sign to the nursing home that Nancy could see through her window.

“My father got really excited when we gave him that idea,” she said. “He spent the rest of the week coming up with the poster board and making the sign, and it helped to give him something to do to take his mind off it.”

Mikolajczak said her father, who had worked in graphic arts, spent a lot of time on the sign to make sure that his wife would be able to read it from her second-floor window.

“This was a big project for him,” she added. “He was stressed out to get this perfect.”

caption Nancy waves from the window after seeing her husband’s anniversary sign. source Laura Mikolajczak

All that effort Bob put into making the sign was more than worth it when the family saw Nancy’s reaction to his romantic gesture

“Oh, it was so cute,” Mikolajczak said. “My mom was waving, blowing kisses. The nurse opened the window and was translating to us what she was saying. She was saying she felt like a queen and wished she could be down there with us. She was saying, ‘I love you.'”

“She was very happy, and the nurses inside said, ‘We’re all in tears,'” Mikolajczak added. “She kept waving and blowing kisses with both of her hands, it was so cute.”

And Mikolajczak said her father was “so excited” to see Nancy.

caption Bob holds up his sign and smiles at his wife Nancy outside of her nursing home. source Laura Mikolajczak

“He was just smiling from ear to ear,” she said. “They were just blowing kisses to each other and waving and he was holding up the sign for her.”

Mikolajczak said that her parents have loved each other unconditionally since they met at the photo shop where Nancy worked many decades ago

Bob would go into the shop while waiting for his boss at the silver company where he worked nearby at the time.

caption Bob and Nancy Shellard on their wedding day. source Laura Mikolajczak

“One day the photo shop closed and my mother said to him, ‘Well, aren’t you going to walk me home?'” Mikolajczak recalled with a laugh. “And that’s where it all started.”

Mikolajczak said her parents – who have four children, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a third on the way – taught her the importance of commitment and spending time with one another.

“They’ll be watching a music concert, and my dad will be holding my mom’s hand,” she said.

caption Bob and Nancy Shellard with their four children. source Laura Mikolajczak

Bob and Nancy’s story has since gone viral and made headlines around the country. Mikolajczak hopes it will show people that “you still have to live your life, and you’ve got to continue” during times of crisis.

“Even with all of this uncertainty and fear going on with the coronavirus, it’s important to continue to express your love and continue tradition,” she said.

caption Bob and Nancy Shellard have been together for 67 years. source Laura Mikolajczak

“My father’s job as a husband is to always keep your wife happy and safe, and that’s all he wants to see. He wants to see her happy, and he knew that was still important to do, regardless of the situation.”

“He wasn’t going to let a window stop him from showing her how much he loves her.”