A couple got married 2 days after getting engaged because they didn’t want the coronavirus to delay their wedding

caption Sarah and Tad McFall got engaged and married in just two days amid the coronavirus pandemic. source Joy Haynes

Sarah and Tad McFall, who met in December 2019, originally planned to get married in May 2020, but they decided to move their wedding up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tad proposed to Sarah on Thursday, March 19, and they got married just two days later.

Their families helped them pull together the last-minute nuptials, with Sarah wearing her mom’s wedding dress, a close friend serving as the officiant, and the couple deciding to not even invite their grandparents to the event to be safe.

“We didn’t care much about the wedding,” Sarah McFall told Insider. “We cared more about our marriage.”

Sarah and Tad McFall met online in December 2019.

caption The couple have been together for four and a half months. source Elise Pittman

“We actually met on Bumble,” Sarah McFall told Insider. “That was my first ever Bumble date and my last.”

Sarah is 24 years old and Tad is 29. They live in Huntsville, Alabama.

“I wrote this checklist like two years ago I think,” she said, listing the qualities she was looking for in a partner at the recommendation of a friend.

“He checked every single one of my boxes,” Sarah said of her now husband. “I didn’t think that it was possible.”

She said she knew Tad was the one by their third date.

The couple originally planned to get married in May 2020, but they decided to speed things up because of the coronavirus.

caption The McFalls decided to move their wedding up because of the coronavirus. source Elise Pittman

The couple went ring shopping in February, and Sarah picked out a custom engagement ring that would take a month to make.

As the date the ring would be ready neared, Sarah and Tad decided it might be best to move the wedding up.

“My parents are immunocompromised, and I was living with my grandparents,” Sarah said. “I work at the hospital, and my mom was really worried about me exposing everyone to the virus.”

The couple knew it would be safer for their families if Sarah moved in with Tad, so they figured they should just move their wedding date up since they wanted to be married anyway.

Tad officially proposed to Sarah on Thursday, March 19.

caption The couple got engaged on Thursday and married the following Saturday. source Elise Pittman

He proposed the same day her ring arrived. Sarah said she knew it was coming because she could tell her soon-to-be husband was nervous.

Tad proposed near Highpoint Climbing Gym in Huntsville, where the couple had their first date.

“It was a desert town because everything is closed,” she said of the area at the time of the proposal.

The McFalls decided to have their wedding just two days later, on Saturday, March 21.

caption The couple planned their wedding in two days. source Elise Pittman

Sarah and Tad only had from Thursday night to Saturday evening to really plan their wedding.

“It was a tough decision, but we just didn’t know when all of this would blow over,” Sarah said of their decision to move the wedding up.

“We didn’t want to risk it if we pushed it back,” she added, as they feared the wedding could be delayed for months because of the coronavirus.

The wedding took place in Sarah’s neighbor’s backyard.

caption The couple had a backyard wedding. source Joy Haynes

Sarah had originally asked her neighbors about having her wedding in their yard in May, but they were happy to let the couple use it earlier.

“It was really, really sweet of them to let us do that,” she said.

The couple relied on their immediate families and friends to help them pull off the event.

Sarah decided to wear her mom’s wedding dress.

caption Sarah wore her mom’s wedding dress. source Sarah McFall

‘”I tried on my aunt’s wedding dress and my mom’s wedding dress, and my mom’s dress fit like a glove,” she said.

“But it had a long train and I didn’t want that because it was going to be an outside wedding. It also had a tight neckline and long sleeves.”

Luckily, Tad’s mom is a seamstress, so she was able to alter the dress to fit Sarah’s needs in just two days.

The dress was exactly what Sarah wanted after the alterations.

caption Sarah McFall wore sneakers with her wedding dress. source Joy Haynes

Tad’s family also bought Sarah a pair of sparkly, white Kate Spade sneakers for the event.

The family had Tad’s suit shipped overnight so it would arrive in time.

The McFalls’ friends and families helped them get everything they needed for their wedding day.

caption The couple got help from their loved ones. source Joy Haynes

A friend baked the wedding cake, and they asked their photographer friend, Joy Haynes, to document the day.

Likewise, Tad’s sister secured the cake topper. “She used to work at a wedding shop, so she went there and picked it up at a discount,” Sarah said.

Tad’s mother arranged flowers for the event. An event in town got canceled the week of the wedding, so Sarah was able to get leftover flowers for her bouquet for just $30.

The wedding only had about 10 guests, and the couple didn’t even invite their grandparents to the event because of the coronavirus.

caption The wedding was very small. source Joy Haynes

Sarah’s immediate family, Tad’s immediate family, two friends, a photographer, and their officiant were the only attendees.

To be safe, the officiant didn’t even step inside the house to celebrate with the couple.

“He stayed on the front porch before the wedding, and then he did the ceremony and left,” Sarah said.

“I really enjoyed family and close friends being there in the time of this virus,” Sarah told Insider.

caption The couple was glad to be with their loved ones. source Joy Haynes

“It was a super great time to be joyful,” she added.

Sarah also pointed out that it was good to be together one last time, as her friends and family members would need to quarantine moving forward.

But Sarah said her favorite part of the day was driving home with Tad after the wedding.

caption Sarah McFall said her favorite part of the wedding was being alone with her husband. source Sarah McFall

“I didn’t get to see him all that morning,” she said, so she was glad to have the peace of being alone with her husband later that day.

“I feel like Tad really complements me very well,” she added of her husband.

“Our marriage counselor was saying your partner should be like a break from the world, and I feel like that’s how it’s been ever since we started dating. I’m just excited for it to continue.”

Sarah also told Insider that their marriage counselor had the McFalls take an over 200-question compatibility test, and they had the best scores he’d ever seen.

“We didn’t care much about the wedding,” Sarah said. “We cared more about our marriage.”

caption The couple cared more about the marriage than their wedding. source Joy Haynes

“When people asked me why I didn’t want a big wedding – that was the main reason,” she said.

“The ceremony was for our family and so we could have pictures. But we talked a lot about how it doesn’t matter to the marriage on whether or not you have a ceremony.”

“That was the main reason we were good with everything being so last minute. It was a miracle that everything worked out as well as it did,” she said.

The couple is hoping to take a honeymoon cruise in August if the pandemic is over.