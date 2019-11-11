A couple got engaged on a Southwest plane one year after they met on a flight

caption The groom-to-be proposed on a Southwest flight. source Randi Michelle

Texas couple Cathlyn Jones and Michael Davis got engaged on a Southwest Airlines plane.

The couple met when they sat next to each other on a Southwest flight in 2018.

Davis decided to recreate the day they met at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, for his proposal. The museum holds the first Southwest airplane.

Davis made Jones believe she was at the museum for a commercial shoot, so she was surprised when she found him waiting for her on the plane with a ring in hand.

“They sent us a bottle of champagne with our names, engagement date, and the flight number we met on engraved on the bottle,” Jones said of Southwest’s response to the proposal.

caption The couple met on a Southwest flight in 2018. source Randi Michelle

They were both on a 5:00 a.m. Southwest flight, and Jones decided to sit in Davis’ row after noticing him, as the airline has unassigned seating.

“I boarded the flight and saw a cute guy around my age sitting in the exit row of the flight. I thought to myself, ‘Why not? He’s handsome and I get extra legroom,'” Jones told Insider.

The man sitting in the middle seat between Jones and Davis ended up introducing the future couple, and both of them immediately felt a connection. They exchanged numbers at the end of the flight and went on their first date a week later.

Jones told Insider that she and Davis both knew they met the love of their lives on the flight.

caption The couple felt an instant connection. source Randi Michelle

“Something was just so different about him and our conversation and connection,” Jones said of Davis.

“I got off the flight and immediately called my sisters and mom and told them I met my husband. They laughed and called me dramatic and crazy. What’s funny is that Michael did the same thing.”

The couple has been together for a year now, navigating a long-distance relationship because of Davis’ career as a professional baseball player.

When it was time to propose, Davis decided to recreate how he and Jones met.

caption The Frontiers of Flight Museum has the first Southwest plane. source Randi Michelle

The Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas, Texas, is home to the first Southwest plane, so Davis decided it would be the perfect place to propose.

Davis collaborated with Jones’ family to make her think she was filming a commercial for a girls’ trip to Dallas, giving her a reason to go to the museum. He hired photographer Randi Michelle to capture the proposal.

“My whole family was in on it,” Jones said. They even went as far as to send her a fake itinerary for the shoot.

The photographer told Jones that she wanted a shot of her entering the plane. This allowed her to capture the exact moment Jones saw Davis waiting to propose.

caption Davis was waiting for Jones on the plane. source Randi Michelle

“I immediately burst into tears,” Jones told Insider of the moment she saw Davis on the plane.

Jones said the proposal was a complete surprise because of Davis’ plan.

caption Jones was surprised by the proposal. source Randi Michelle

“Michael is a professional baseball player, so we do distance seven months out of the year,” Jones explained.

“I knew he would pop the question during the offseason. I had no clue the day or weekend though, and especially didn’t think it was happening due to how well my family, Michael, and the photographer played it off,” she said.

“It was the best day of our lives,” Jones said of the proposal.

caption The proposal was special for both Davis and Jones. source Randi Michelle

Davis also made sure to include their families and friends in the day, making it even more special.

“Our families were standing outside of the plane and were waving at us through the window,” Jones discovered after the proposal. “Afterwards, he surprised me with a lunch that included all of my closest friends,” Jones said of her fiancé.

Davis told Southwest Airlines about the proposal, and they sent the couple a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

caption Southwest sent the couple a gift basket. source Randi Michelle

“They sent us a bottle of champagne with our names, engagement date, and the flight number we met on engraved on the bottle,” Jones said.

“Southwest has always been my favorite airline to fly on, but I love them even more now after meeting my future husband on it,” she added.

“I think it is so important to always be open to engaging in a conversation with a stranger,” Jones said.

caption Jones and Davis also made friends with their other plane mate when they met. source Randi Michelle

“You never know when or where you will find love or even a special friendship,” Jones told Insider.

“Not only did I meet the love of my life, but Bonny (the man who sat between us) is also a special friend to us now,” she said.

“It’s so important to just be kind, smile at a stranger, and spark conversation with those around you,” Jones said, speaking of her fiancé.

caption The couple got engaged in Dallas, Texas. source Randi Michelle

“Go ahead and sit next to that cute guy with the open seat next to him. You never know what will happen!” Jones added.